Top 10 Best bathroom faucet vessel pop up sink drain brushed nickel Reviews

Product Description

1. Anti-clogging：With basket, easy for cleaning

2. Mounting by bare hand:Extended and thickened, no tools needed

3. Lastingly stainless：Corrosion-resistant stainless steel

4. No gluing needed：Stepped gasket instead of glue

5. Anti-explosion and anti-cracking：Integrally-molded thickened pipe body

6. 99% applicable for：General caliber 32mm

How To Choose The Drainer Correctly

Wash basin with overflow orifice,Choose drainer with overflow orifice.

Wash basin without overflow orifice,Choose drainer without overflow orifice.

Product Specifications

This bathroom popup drain fits standard American bathroom sink with 1-1/2″ to 1-3/4 inch drain hole(37 mm to 50 mm).

8.5″ height with pop up close, 8.9″ height with pop up open.

3 Finishes To Choose

The thickened and extended brass nut and brass pop up stopper.

Integrally-molded stainless steel,anti-cracking pipe body.

SCIENTIFIC DESIGN

The basket designed in scientific hollowed-out way ensures smooth flowing of sewage, rapid filtering of sundries and anti-clogging.

BUILD-IN STRAINER

This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.

BEAUTIFUL FINISH

Industry leading oil rubbed bronze finish, build to resist daily scratches, corrosions and tarnishing.

EASY TO CLEAN

Pull out the Pop-up cap from the sink drain easily, and clean the dirt from the stopper easily.

ANTI-EXPLOSION

Anti-explosion and anti-cracking,integrally-molded thickened pipe body.

No WATER LEAKAGE

Thickened stepped silica-gel gasket, no glue needed,Oxidation resistance and leakage proofing.

PREMIUM MATERIAL

Thickened stainless steel, integrally-molded and seamless, no water leakage phenomenon.

EASY INSTALLATION

The thickened and extended nut allow it to be mounted by bare hand.

