Top 10 Best bathroom faucet vessel pop up sink drain brushed nickel Reviews

Contents
Bathroom Sink Drain, Vessel Sink Pop Up Drain With Detachable Basket Stopper,Anti-Explosion And Anti-Clogging Drain Strainer, Sink Drain Assembly Without Overflow Oil Rubbed Bronze, REGALMIX RWF082C
Product Description
Product scenario/Product photos
Product Features:
1. Anti-clogging：With basket, easy for cleaning
2. Mounting by bare hand:Extended and thickened, no tools needed
3. Lastingly stainless：Corrosion-resistant stainless steel
4. No gluing needed：Stepped gasket instead of glue
5. Anti-explosion and anti-cracking：Integrally-molded thickened pipe body
6. 99% applicable for：General caliber 32mm
How To Choose The Drainer Correctly
Wash basin with overflow orifice,Choose drainer with overflow orifice.
Wash basin without overflow orifice,Choose drainer without overflow orifice.
Product Specifications
This bathroom popup drain fits standard American bathroom sink with 1-1/2″ to 1-3/4 inch drain hole(37 mm to 50 mm).
8.5″ height with pop up close, 8.9″ height with pop up open.
3 Finishes To Choose
The thickened and extended brass nut and brass pop up stopper.
Integrally-molded stainless steel,anti-cracking pipe body.
Product Details
SCIENTIFIC DESIGN
The basket designed in scientific hollowed-out way ensures smooth flowing of sewage, rapid filtering of sundries and anti-clogging.
BUILD-IN STRAINER
This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.
BEAUTIFUL FINISH
Industry leading oil rubbed bronze finish, build to resist daily scratches, corrosions and tarnishing.
EASY TO CLEAN
Pull out the Pop-up cap from the sink drain easily, and clean the dirt from the stopper easily.
Product Details
ANTI-EXPLOSION
Anti-explosion and anti-cracking,integrally-molded thickened pipe body.
No WATER LEAKAGE
Thickened stepped silica-gel gasket, no glue needed,Oxidation resistance and leakage proofing.
PREMIUM MATERIAL
Thickened stainless steel, integrally-molded and seamless, no water leakage phenomenon.
EASY INSTALLATION
The thickened and extended nut allow it to be mounted by bare hand.
