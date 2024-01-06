Top 10 Best bathroom faucet chrome 4 inch spread Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

BWE Bathroom Faucet Chrome For Sink 1 Hole Waterfall RV Single Handle Matching Pop Up Drain Stopper with Overflow and Supply Hose Parts Vanity Sink Restroom Bath Basin Mixer Tap Lead-Free Modern

Your Best Waterfall Experience

No matter how you look at it, the bathroom sink faucet is your best bet to impress yourself, your family and any guests that you have in your house!

From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design, this faucet belongs in your bathroom.

Detail description：



Spout Reach:4.72 inch

Spout Height:3.07 inch

Overall Height:6.73 inch

Single Handle Lever

Single lever design for effortless flow and water temperature control.

What’s in the box?1 X Bathroom faucet2 X 3/8 inch Hot and Cold Flexible HosesMounting Hardware

Pop Up Drain With Overflow Included

Compatible with 1 or 3-hole installation

Single lever design for effortless flow and temperature control

Drip free ceramic disc cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation

Chrome finish is highly reflective for a mirror-like look that works with any decorating style

Elegant Flowing



Waterfall flow is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands

Our faucet is simply the embodiment of quality and efficiency. This simply means that the pressure of the water is geared towards water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance.

How to choose pop up drain



The faucet come with pop up drain with overflow.

If your sink has no spillway hole,please extra to buy pop up drain non-overflow

Please check the ASIN:B08BRQ5SJC

Installation steps of vessel faucet



Summary of Installation 1

Remove the rubber washer,metal washer and locking nut from the faucet

Summary of Installation 2

Screw and hand tighten the hot and cold flexible hoses to the faucet.DO NOT use a wrench to tighten hoses as this may damage the hose and/or the hose threads

Summary of Installation 3

Install faucet through center hole

Summary of Installation 4

Re-install the rubber washer followed by the metal washer and lock-nut.Hand tighten then tighten further using a screw driver to tighten lock-nut screws

Finish Type

Chrome

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Chrome

Copper

Brushed Gold

Number of Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

2 Handles

1 Handle

Number of Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

3 Holes

1 Hole

Installation Type

Deck-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Widespread

Deck-Mounted

Cover Plate Included

Yes

Yes

Yes

No

No

Drain Included

Yes

Yes

No

No

Yes

Easy DIY to install:The Faucet for sink 1-3 hole mount,With standard 3/8-In compression threads and 2 pcs of standard 3/8-In waterline,pop up drain assembly with overflow,you can install this bathroom sink faucet only by yourself

Finish:the chrome bathroom faucet with premium surface treatment,resists corrosion and tarnishing,this bathroom faucet suitable for any contemporary or modern decorating style

Premium Quality:This waterfall Bathroom Sink faucet all made of high quality solid brass and 100% lead-free material,that make it more durable and provide you healthy life

Waterfall bathroom faucet Spout:The faucet for bathroom Sink provides a clear and steady laminar stream, that provides a beautiful water presentation

Easy to use:single lever handle is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustment,and single hole bathroom faucet can be connected to all standard hot and cold water pressure systems