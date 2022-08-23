Top 10 Best bathroom faucet brushed nickel single handle Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About WaterSong



In today’s wide range of products, WaterSong still treats each model as a work of art. While insisting on the quality of heavy industry, we constantly make assumptions, measurements and innovations in both appearance and functions, so as to refine the water flow of each faucet.

WaterSong specialises in the production of a wide range of high-end faucets:

A professional R & D team has carried out precise calculations on the material selection, coating mode, pipeline layout and installation mode of each faucet modelA professional design team to draw inspiration from life and solve the problems that people may encounter when using faucets. WaterSong carry out patent innovations in line with the classic style, which ensures the balance of beauty and practicalityA complete after-sales team, and the flexible after-sales way. Whether it’s online chat or email, users always allowed to find a way to communicate with our professional team

360° Rotating Aerator Design



Why did you designed single bathroom faucet with an aerator?

Our designers draw inspiration from life and find some subtle user needs. We realize that most choices in the market are sold independently with the aerator. And so, we decided to promote a new product to make life easier for our customers.

Will frequent rotation affect the water flow of this bathroom sink faucet?

This brushed nickel bathroom faucet has a 360° big angle swivel sink faucet aerator, which wouldn’t affect the water flows fluently. This innovative change increased the production time by 12 days, but we believe it was worth it!

4 layering filter design



The aerator of this brushed nickel bathroom faucet is designed with a 4 layering filter design to become a filter bathroom faucet attachment, and its core material is ABS Plastic, so please enjoy to use this pure fountain stream.

Anti-fingerprint design



Watersong bathroom faucet comes with ultra-durable brushed nickel design and 100% lead-free of the inner hose. Its high-quality material prevents your fingerprints from staining the surface of the faucet when you touch it.

2 water stream mode



Soft bubble stream mode is absolutely suitable for gentle face washing and gargle; Strong sprayer shower provides a powerful waterflow and is perfect to flush away the grease off your hands. To switch the modes , you will just need to twist the end of the aerator.

Easy Installation



The WaterSong Bathroom Sink Faucet Aerator is surprisingly easy to install. All you need is just an adjustable wrench and a screw drive to tighten the lock nut and follow the manual afterwards.

Comfortable experience



WaterSong elegant a perfect size for bathrooms with delicate water flow, find the beauty of your bathroom in the sparkling light of waterflow.

It provides you with a comfortable experience, and you can adjust the water flow to the way that you preferred.

Dual Water Flow Modes- Strong Sprayer Shower & Soft Bubble Stream and. Strong sprayer shower provides a quick and strong waterflow and is perfect to flush away the stains/grease from your hands. Soft bubble stream mode is absolutely suitable for gentle face washing and gargle. All you need to switch the modes is to twist the end of the aerator.

Ultra-Durable Brushed Nickel Design-With the strict surface treatment standard, the surface of this WaterSong Bathroom Faucet Aerator becomes corrosion & scratch resistance. Also, this design helps prevent users from leaving fingerprint/water stains, which makes the bathroom stay stylish and tidy as usual. Applicable in the bathroom cabinet, sink, washbasin, RV, vanities, and more.

Quadruple Layer Filtering-There are 4 layers for the Bathroom Sink Faucet with Aerator. The first layer will block large residues, and the rest will help filter small particles. It will give you a fresh and pure experience during the washing.

Unique 360° Rotating Aerator Design- This WaterSong Bathroom Faucet comes with an aerator installed, and so the customers will not be bothered to buy an extra aerator for their faucets. Meanwhile, the 360 degree design allows customers to control the direction of waterflow with no dead angle.

Certified to cUPC NSF-6, 100% Lead-Free – WaterSong offers a quality lead-free bathroom faucet to protect you and your family’s health. Overall Height: 6.89”, Spout Reach: 4”, Flow rate: 1.2 gpm [email protected], Hose Length: 22.91’’/582mm – 23.14’’/588mm. [Note: pop-up drain and lift rod are NOT included]