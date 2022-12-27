Top 10 Best bathroom faucet 8 inch spread Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Phiestina Commercial Contemporary Brushed Nickel Two Handle High-Arc Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet,With Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain



Phiestina is a new brand of plumbing supplies. From the beginning of brand was founded,Phiestina has been providing an extensive selection of quality faucets and accessories to suit our customers needs and design motifs.Phiestina will shows the new standard for exceptional beauty and reliable, innovative design. Every Phiestina faucet is produced from brass, hand polished, textured and finished using state of the art technology for timeless beauty and durability.PHIESTINA COMMITTED ALL ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF-61(Lead-Free) STANDARD——phiestina offer you a lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.

Will This Faucet Fit My Sink?



Installation:

Installation Type: Deck Mounted

Number of Holes Required: 3

Deck thickness: 0.79-1.18″

Hole Size Requirement:32mm-35mm

Max Counter Top Thickness:35mm

Six Technologies ＆ Nine Inspection By Phiestina



High Quality Ceramic CatridgesLow Lead Brass Shine Light System Water Self-clean System Resistance High PressureResistance to themermal

Comfortable Sense System100% Acid Salt Spray Testing. 100% Water Tightness Test 100% Appearance Test

Water Conversation SystemEasy Water Adjustment Resistance to corrosion Compositon of the brassLife Test

Matching Metal Pop Up Drain With Overflower



The Drain Will Fit For Sink With Overflower

The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking.

Metal push & seal pop-up drain doesn’t need lift road stem which would stick out too far so will not reach the wall in a small space.

Easy To Use

Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain. Push to seal and push again to drain.

BUILD-IN STRAINER

This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.

The drain will fit for sink with overflower.

Creative Quick Connect Technology By Phiestina



Quick Connect Hose

High density strong nylon braided “Y” shape quick connect hose.

You can connect 3 seperate pieces just by one “Y” shape hose!

Creative Quick Connect Technology

Original creative quick connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber!

SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!

Dimensions

Overall height:4.685″;Spout Height:2.992″;Spout reach 5.157″Installation Type: Deck MountedNumber of Holes Required: 3Deck thickness: 0.79-1.18″

Lead Free Material

Use lead free material and get lead free certification by IMPAO. We response for our customers’ health.CUPC certification by IMPAODrinking Water Health Effects – NSF 61 Certificate

Amazon Day Delivery

Order throughout the week and select FREE Amazon Day Delivery to get all your items in fewer boxes on a single day

Phiestina support

Any help needed please visit our facobook homepage:phiestina faucet and call the customer support line for additional support information.

❤UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED❤ —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.

❤CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY❤ ——Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!

❤EASY INSTALLATION❤ ——3-Hole Mount With 8-inch Widespread Design.

❤ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 STANDARD❤ ——phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.

❤DIMENSIONS❤ ——Overall Heigh: 4.68 inch(119mm);Spout Reach:5.15 inch(131mm);Spout Heigh: 2.99 inch(76mm)