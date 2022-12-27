Top 10 Best bathroom faucet 8 inch spread Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Rated bathroom faucet 8 inch spread in 2022 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed Nickel 3 Hole 8 Inch 2 Handle by Phiestina, with Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain and Y Shape Hose, WF008-7-BN
- Phiestina Commercial Contemporary Brushed Nickel Two Handle High-Arc Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet,With Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain
- Will This Faucet Fit My Sink?
- Six Technologies ＆ Nine Inspection By Phiestina
- Matching Metal Pop Up Drain With Overflower
- Creative Quick Connect Technology By Phiestina
- Sleek Design---Tulip kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh, easy to match most sink.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect---3 way spray setting(STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE),stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.8 Gallons Per Minute.
- Easy to Install---Pull down hose and water Line hose altogether preinstalled in kitchen faucet to save much time under the sink,no require plumber,finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.
- Easy to Operate---Single handle control water temperature and flow volume easily,high arc 360 degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use.
- Easy to Maintenance---Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in Daily Use.
- 【SAFETY AND HEALTH】Kitchen faucets are made of eco-friendly brushed nickel 304 stainless steel, acid, alkali resistance, corrosion resistance, safe and healthy. The kitchen sink faucets have an excellent anti-corrosion and anti-rust finish to prevent dirt from sticking to the sink faucet surface, no release Toxic substances grade 10 wear-resistant SUS304 stainless steel material and food-grade ceramic spool
- 【KITCHEN FAUCET FEATURES】Kitchen faucet 23-inch extended pull-out design covers the entire sink,Three water functions on kitchen faucet (spray / flow / pause) It can meet a variety of cleaning tasks, and can be suspended immediately in a variety of task modes to avoid splashing, helping you get rid of messy kitchen problems
- 【EASY INSTALL】The kitchen faucet is very easy to install. The pull-down hose and the water hose are all pre-installed in the kitchen faucet, saving a lot of time under the sink, and completing the DIY installation within 15 minutes without the need of a plumber.
- 【EASY TO OPERATE】The kitchen faucet can easily control the water temperature and flow with a single handle. The high arc 360-degree rotary nozzle provides a full range of cleaning channels. The nozzle always retracts after each use
- 【PREMIUM QUALITY AND DURABLE】Kitchen faucets have been strictly tested to provide stable, durable and lasting product life. The valve of this kitchen faucet is stronger than other materials, which can effectively avoid water leakage and give you a satisfactory user experience.
- 2 Function sprayer head: Kitchen sink faucet setting (STREAM, SPRAY), stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easie.
- Overall height: 16.2"; Spout Height: 4.9", Faucet will come with all the mouting hardware, 3/8" H & C water hoses includ, you can diy your installation without a plumber to save money and time.
- Easy Cleaning: Premium multiple layer brushed nickel coated kitchen faucet resists rust, corrosion, and tarnish. Life-shine brushed finish resists fingerprints and water spots for a cleaner looking Kitchen. Less time cleaning, more time having fun with your family.
- Temperature and Water Flow control: Single handle control, high arc 360-degree swivel spout supply full range washing access. Single handle can be set right or left as you like.
- 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed: We are confident that you will love your HGN Kitchen faucet for its unique premium quality. If you have any questions, please click our company name HGN above to send e-mail to us. We standby for you at anytime.
- Pull-Out Design:Pull-Out Design kitchen faucet design make your kitchen room simple and fresh,easy to match most sink.Flexible spout offers a wide range of motion allowing you to direct water wherever you need it.
- Pull Down Faucet for Kitchen Sink: 14.25” height Faucet, 6.37” Spout reach with 23 inch Pull out flexible hose, pull down sprayer, brushed stainless steel finish. single handle high arc kitchen faucet, making your kitchen room simple and fresh.
- Multifunctional Outlet Water Effect:3 ways spray setting (STREAM, SPRAY, PAUSE), stream for filling water.providing stable water pressure, makes cleanup easier.
- Temperature and Water Flow control: Single handle control, high arc 360-degree swivel spout supply full range washing access, sprayer head always retract back to spout after each use. Single handle can be set right or left as you like.
- Easy Installation&Built to Last:All the kits in the package, easy to install it under instruction, no require plumber, DIY finish less than 25 minutes. Durable metal construction with lead-free waterway and ceramic cartridge for Lifelong leak-free performance. Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Finish.
- [PERFECT CHOICE] : 2-handle bathroom sink faucet is made of high quality 304 stainless steel. Classic matte black appearance design, corrosion resistance and rust resistance, not easy to leave fingerprints, keep your bathroom comfortable.
- [TWO HANDLE DESIGN] : Yardmonet bathroom faucet adopts 2 lever handles, the handles can be rotated forward 90° to turn on the water, suitable for installation in every spaces. 2-Handle bathroom sink faucet could be control the water temperature and flow effortlessly.
- [EASY TO COMPLETE] : 4 inch centerset bathroom faucet design, follow the installation guide to complete DIY installation quickly and easily. No need plumber, save money.
- [THOUGHTFUL DESIGN] : Bathroom sink faucets are easier to install and use than a traditional lift drain. The drain has a built-in anti-clogging basket filter, which is easy to clean and can effectively prevent the drain from clogging.
- [LIFETIME WARRANTY] :Our bathroom faucet come with 90 days free return and lifetime warranty service. Any problem, please contact us at any time and we will solve it for you at the first time.
- 【HEALTH IS THE FIRST】pull-down sprinkler kitchen faucet main structure is a kind of lead-free, acid, alkali resistance, corrosion resistance, no release Toxic substances grade 10 wear-resistant SUS304 stainless steel material and food-grade ceramic spool, Your family's health is the primary core of our products.
- 【SUSBIE FEATURES】This kitchen faucet 23-inch extended pull-out design covers the entire sink, enabling more effective cleaning of a larger area. Three water functions on the kitchen faucet (spray/flow/pause) to meet your multiple tasks, Underweight control design, the nozzle retracts smoothly and accurately.
- 【EASY INSTALL】It only takes you less than 15 minutes for kitchen sink faucets installation as it is a one-handed operation. Installation is a breeze, as easy as twisting a bottle cap, perfect fit for someone who loves DIY, no plumber needed and you will save more than $100 for the easy installation.
- 【APPLICABLE SCENARIO】the detachable kitchen faucet can be installed in the RV, kitchen, and bar to effectively clean the stains on the desktop. It can also be installed on the washstand to make it more convenient to wash your face and hair.
- 【EASY TO OPERATE】 Easy control of hot and cold water and flow volume with single handle, updated mechanical retraction system with 420g Gravity ball makes pull down sprayer head always sit into original place after use.
- 【Waterfall Faucet For Bathroom Sink】The Black Bathroom Faucets Spout Delivers A Visual-Pleasing Waterfall Water, Which Helps Create A Serene Bathroom Environment. Filtered On Spout Can Filter Dirt In Water And Prevent Water Splash Out, Produce A Smooth Waterfall Flow.
- 【The Most Easily Install Single Hole Bathroom Faucet】 Waterfall Bathroom Faucet Packed With 2 Piece Of Standard 3/8" Hot And Cold Water Supply Hoses.Black Bathroom Sink Faucet Is Suitable For Single-Hole Sink 1 Or 3-Hole Sink For Easy Installation(Include A Deck Plate). Waterfall Black Bathroom Faucet Features An Easy-To-Clean Surface.
- 【Matte Black Finishing Bathroom Faucets】 Elegant And Modern Design Waterfall Faucet Bathroom With Superior Corrosion & Rust-Resistant Finish Will Prevent Dirty From Sticking To The Black Sink Faucet Bathroom Surface, Resist Water Spots, Fading And Daily Scratches.
- 【Drip-Free Valve Of Ceramic Disc Cartridge】 Faucets Bathroom Sink Built-In A Ceramic Disc Cartridge, A High Seal Performance Cartridge Valve Provide You A Smooth Stream And Low Probability Of Leakage. The Faucets For Bathroom Sinks With Commercial Ceramic Cartridge Has Passed 500,000 Cycle Testing To Ensure That Matte Black Bathroom Faucet Handle To Provide Professional Drip-Free Durability Performance.The Main Body Is Made Of Solid Brass Material.
- 【EASY TO RETURN 100%】 Lifetime replacement warranty and you're protected by getting a new bathroom faucets guarantee ! Any issues of the black waterfall bathroom faucet, please contact us! YUNDOOM provides any replacement in the future ,so contact unhesitatingly once you meet any problem. Your complete satisfaction is important to us.
- ACCESSORIES INCLUDED - Pop up drain not included, 6" deck plate included for one or three holes 4 inch center sink installation. Two flexible Hoses (Hot and cold) and 3/8" female compression thread with 1/2" adapters included for easy install.
- WATERFALL FAUCET - Waterfall spout and Single handle for effortless flow and easily water adjust.
- SOLID BRASS MATERIAL - Lead-free brass construction with superior rust-resistant finish, copper metal single-handle, touch rv sink faucet, durable and safety! Ceramic cartridge reduces leak points, survive 500,000 times open & close test.
- MATTE BLACK FINISH - Modern touch on bathroom faucet with matte black, lavatory sink faucet resists tarnishing and peeling caused by corrosion.
- POPULAR DESIGN - Contemporary appearance is applicable as one handle bar sink faucet,as bathroom shower faucet,rv vanity sink faucet.
- 【Good Quality】- The bathroom faucet adopts brushed nickel finish/brushed gold surface, which effectively resists corrosion, scratches and rust in daily use; High quality ceramic valve core, advanced water control system with lifetime leak-free and maintenance-free performance, these durable valves are not affected by extreme temperatures, sand, rust and other conditions.
- 【Quick install】- Special design of the bathroom basin sink faucet and hose connection, quick connection structure, easy to install, is easy to install by yourself without a plumber; Widespread design dtstance adjustable, 3 hole mount with 6-12 inch widespread design, the distance is adjustale up on your actual requirements. Hole size: 30-35mm/ 1.18-1.38 Inch.
- 【Safe and Harmless】- Bathroom sink faucet meets CEC, cUPC and NSF certification requirements in pursuit of a safe environment; Equipped with copper pipes to ensure safe water quality; easy to clean, resistant to fingerprints and water stains under any circumstances
- 【Classic and Elegant Design】- Two handle bathroom sink faucet, double handle for effortless flow and water temperature control; The design of the red and blue rubber ring makes it easier to distinguish between cold and hot water; Gorgeous brushed nickel finish/brushed gold finish will instantly enhance the appearance of any bathroom sink faucet and complements most decorating styles.
- 【Good Service】 - We have 24-hour customer service and 7 days unconditional return. We provide you with the best product and service. If you have any problem, please let us know, and we will solve the problem ASAP. Thank you so much.
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
Our Best Choice: Widespread Bathroom Faucet Brushed Nickel 3 Hole 8 Inch 2 Handle by Phiestina, with Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain and Y Shape Hose, WF008-7-BN
Product Description
Phiestina Commercial Contemporary Brushed Nickel Two Handle High-Arc Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet,With Stainless Steel Pop Up Drain
Phiestina is a new brand of plumbing supplies. From the beginning of brand was founded,Phiestina has been providing an extensive selection of quality faucets and accessories to suit our customers needs and design motifs.Phiestina will shows the new standard for exceptional beauty and reliable, innovative design. Every Phiestina faucet is produced from brass, hand polished, textured and finished using state of the art technology for timeless beauty and durability.PHIESTINA COMMITTED ALL ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF-61(Lead-Free) STANDARD——phiestina offer you a lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
Will This Faucet Fit My Sink?
Installation:
Installation Type: Deck Mounted
Number of Holes Required: 3
Deck thickness: 0.79-1.18″
Hole Size Requirement:32mm-35mm
Max Counter Top Thickness:35mm
Six Technologies ＆ Nine Inspection By Phiestina
High Quality Ceramic CatridgesLow Lead Brass Shine Light System Water Self-clean System Resistance High PressureResistance to themermal
Comfortable Sense System100% Acid Salt Spray Testing. 100% Water Tightness Test 100% Appearance Test
Water Conversation SystemEasy Water Adjustment Resistance to corrosion Compositon of the brassLife Test
Matching Metal Pop Up Drain With Overflower
The Drain Will Fit For Sink With Overflower
The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking.
Metal push & seal pop-up drain doesn’t need lift road stem which would stick out too far so will not reach the wall in a small space.
Easy To Use
Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain. Push to seal and push again to drain.
BUILD-IN STRAINER
This drain stopper has a anti-clogging basket strainer inside that neatly collecting hairs and prevents the drain from clogging up,stuff will not get into the drain, such as jewelry, ring, dirt and so on.
The drain will fit for sink with overflower.
Creative Quick Connect Technology By Phiestina
Quick Connect Hose
High density strong nylon braided “Y” shape quick connect hose.
You can connect 3 seperate pieces just by one “Y” shape hose!
Creative Quick Connect Technology
Original creative quick connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber!
SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
Dimensions
Overall height:4.685″;Spout Height:2.992″;Spout reach 5.157″Installation Type: Deck MountedNumber of Holes Required: 3Deck thickness: 0.79-1.18″
Lead Free Material
Use lead free material and get lead free certification by IMPAO. We response for our customers’ health.CUPC certification by IMPAODrinking Water Health Effects – NSF 61 Certificate
Phiestina support
Any help needed please visit our facobook homepage:phiestina faucet and call the customer support line for additional support information.
❤UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED❤ —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift road drain.
❤CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY❤ ——Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
❤EASY INSTALLATION❤ ——3-Hole Mount With 8-inch Widespread Design.
❤ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 STANDARD❤ ——phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
❤DIMENSIONS❤ ——Overall Heigh: 4.68 inch(119mm);Spout Reach:5.15 inch(131mm);Spout Heigh: 2.99 inch(76mm)