Top 10 Best bathroom fan and light switch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] TOPGREENER’s double paddle rocker decorator swap will allow handle of 2 fixtures from a single place. Excellent for use in household and most industrial spots where place in the electrical wall box is limited this sort of as bathrooms for lovers and lighting handle. Switches come in individually packaged boxes and are evidently marked with specs and compliance. Made of higher-high-quality materials and crafted to last. 15A, 120V-277VAC, Solitary Pole. Wiring guidelines bundled. UL Stated

Bundled in the box: Double Paddle Switch

Installation recommendations

1-Yr Guarantee

Complex Technical specs: Requirements: 15A, 120V-277VAC

Proportions: 1.34”W (34mm) x 2.5”H (63.6mm) x 1.34”D (34mm) (excluding mounting yoke)

UL Shown

ABOUT US:

Major greener Inc. is a U.S. based high-tech electrical enterprise. We devote ourselves to giving sensible dwelling and commercial methods to our buyers to satisfy their energy-preserving and lighting regulate demands. Our workforce specializes in the design and manufacturing of top quality lighting controls, wiring units, wi-fi residence automation, and remedies in good electricity management. All merchandise marketed by Best Greener are held to stringent top quality manage specifications and backed by a a person-yr guarantee.

Specialized Assistance:

Top Greener Inc strives for customer pleasure and merchandise high-quality by delivering U.S. based consumer assistance. Our personnel of professional specialists and merchandise specialist are out there to solution any merchandise thoughts you have. Make sure you feel free to access out to our crew for any queries, fears, or products setup assistance.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎5.08 x 3.07 x 2.24 inches 4.97 Ounces

Date 1st Available‏:‎September 12, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Top Greener Inc

ASIN‏:‎B07K984HY5

Lover & Lighting Control for two fixtures. Flip on ventilation enthusiasts and lights conveniently from a person area

Shallow physique style and design matches standard junction boxes and requires up only 1 unit place in the box. Clamp-variety back insert wiring for rapid, easy and agency connections (up to 12AWG copper only). Crack-off plaster ears. Grounding wire. Gadget proportions (excluding mounting yoke): 1.34”W (34mm) x 2.5”H (63.6mm) x 1.34”D (34mm)

Acceptable for properties, condos, flats and most industrial parts that require only 15A switches this kind of as workplaces, schools, suppliers, shops, places to eat, general public services, and hotels. Suitable for toilet admirers and lights regulate.

Use with TOPGREENER wall plates for the best match and colour match, aspect selection TG8831

15A, 120V-277VAC, Solitary Pole. Wiring guidance involved. Pleasant U.S. based assistance workforce, 1-Calendar year Manufacturer’s Warranty, UL Mentioned