Top 10 Best bathroom drop in sink Reviews

bathroom drop in sink
- WORKSTATION SINK with ledge for sliding accessories so you can prep, cook, and clean without losing any workspace on the kitchen counter – OUTER DIMENSIONS: 33 1/8” L x 19 1/2” W x 10” D – BOWL DIMENSIONS: 30 1/2” L x 15 3/4” W x 9” D – MIN. CABINET SIZE: 36” – Made in Italy from the finest fireclay, Turino Workstation Sinks combine modern style with traditional elegance for a clean look that fits a wide range of kitchen styles
- DUAL MOUNT SINK for installation as undermount or drop-in with maximum style flexibility; can be installed with drain on right or left side – THICK MOUNTING DECK ideal for retrofitting into existing countertop cutout; supports the sink's weight when installed as a top mount for a beautifully finished look – SPACIOUS SINGLE BOWL with generous workspace for large cookware – Off-set drain creates uninterrupted work surface and increases storage under the sink
- SOLID CORE CONSTRUCTION stands up to heavy use and helps resist impact and thermal shock – ULTRA-FINE FIRECLAY BLEND with dense composition allows for even application of glaze, helps prevent cracking and crazing – Ultra-smooth non-porous surface and rounded corners are EASY TO CLEAN, helping reduce build-up over time – Fired at 2300°F, the porcelain enamel coating creates a RESILIENT HIGH GLOSS FINISH that’s highly resistant to scratches and stains
- SUPERIOR DRAINAGE: Gently sloped sink bottom helps prevent water from pooling in the sink – Thick porcelain enamel coating is HEAT RESISTANT up to 300°F, not prone to cracking from hot cookware, chipping or yellowing over time – NATURALLY SOUND DAMPENING: Dense fireclay helps reduce noise and vibration when the sink is in use – SECURE PACKAGING protects your product from damage in transit, so that your renovation project gets off to a smooth start
- 5 YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY with top-rated customer service that puts you first – Kiln-drying process can result in size variations up to 1/8-in; we recommend using the actual sink to measure cutout (template not included) – RECOMMENDED ACCESSORIES (sold separately): Roll-Up Dish Rack (KRM-11) to keep countertops dry – Cutting Board (KCB-WS301SA) fits over the sink – Stainless Steel Bottom Grid (KBG-FC3015) to protect sink surface – Drain Assembly (PST1-WH) for a matching look
- 1-1/2 in. x 14 in. Black polypropylene tubes with slip joint washer seal for leak-free fitting
- ADA approved tip-toe bath tub drain plug. Press once to close and again to open
- Two-hole faceplate with two (2) 1/4 in.-20 x 1-1/2 in. plated brass color matching screws
- Two-hole elbow, shoe, and tee
- Heavy duty metal trim
- 【HIGH QUALITY】Metal quality sink drain stopper for you,It is well made of high quality brass and stainless steel , all of the accessories are of the highest quality.
- 【SIZE】It fits standard US bathroom sink with 1-5/8 inch to 1-3/4 inch drain hole
- 【WHAT YOU GET 】A drain plug with filter basket,a drain body,a upper gasket,a drain gasket,a washer,a drain nut.a detailed instruction installation.
- 【SIMPLE INSTALLATION】It is very easy to install it and it only takes you a few minutes to finish the whole installation.
- 【CUSTOMER SERVICE】Please contact with me if you have any questions or problems,we will be at your service all the time.
- Overall size 15" X 15", Bowl 12.125" X 10.125" X 6" deep
- 24 gauge T-304 stainless steel
- Super-silencer pad
- Fits 18" cabinet
- 2 Holes
Lexicon Quartz Composite Rectangle Vanity Sink – Black
The Lexicon Platinum LP-V210 oval self-importance sinks are built from 80% all-natural quartz, building an incredibly tough and hygienic sink surface area. Quick-to-thoroughly clean and food-protected, quartz has the smooth experience of stone with outstanding sound-absorption houses and provides optimum protection versus heat, scratches, and stains. Lexicon Platinum Sinks are backed by a limited lifetime guarantee.
Sink Options:
80% Quartz Composition, Only Diamond is More difficult
Heat Resistant to +500°F
Long lasting, Scratch & Stain Resistant
Hygienic, Easy-To-Clean Surface
Accessible in 5 Well-known Colors
Dual-Mount Rim for Undermount and Fall-In Installation
80% Quartz Composition, Only Diamond is More difficult
Scratch & Stain Resistant
Heat Resistant to +500°F Durable
Readily available in 5 Common Colors
Twin-Mount Rim for Undermount and Fall-In Installation
