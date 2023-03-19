Top 10 Best bath sink strainer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The linear format of Stainless Steel Linear Grid Shower Drain offers a decorative solution to standard shower plumbing fixtures. With a sleek, sophisticated profile that maximizes both form and function, the long rectangular drain format removes water from the shower pan with ease. A removable strainer basket prevents pipes from clogging while the versatile drain configuration can be installed with a square grid pattern panel or without. The industrial-inspired design provides a seamless transition from drain to shower floor to create the ultimate at-home spa experience. A tile-in option allows for an integrated shower floor design that coordinates beautifully with modern floors, including large format decorative tile and natural stone as well as mesh-mounted mosaics.

Reason to Choose Linear Drain



Installation – Easy to install is a hallmark of exact sized linear drains. To be more technical, they require the shower floor to be sloped in one direction toward the drain, instead of the center drain requires sloping the floor in four different ways toward the drain.

Barrier Free – Using linear drains removes the traditional step over the curb in a traditional tub or shower, so that to have a “barrier free” entrance to the shower. This is an easy transition from the dry area to the wet one now can be in your home.

Safety – Removing any form of encumbrance just makes good practical sense. It improves the quality of life and removes the fear factor in showering. Linear drains allow for wheel chair access and are ADA (American Disability Act) compliant.

Design Continuity – Designers love to use linear drains. The same floor tile that is used in the bathroom and shower area can be installed using the Tile-in option of linear drains so the surface is uninterrupted by visual detraction.

Versatility – Long lines and clean design of the linear drain are attractive and has more installation opportunities. It can be placed in different parts of the shower making it more versatile than center drains.

Maintenance – Linear drains are easy to clean with just water and soap. A removable debris basket could prevent clogging your pipes, one of the most frequent and expressive problems in any home.

Shallow ‘V’ Profile to Aide Flow of Water to Shower Drain

Enhanced Deep Slope Design the drain channel is pushed deeper than conventional linear drains, to ensure water flows effortlessly to the drain outlet, leaving less water in drain channel

HIGH QUALITY MATERIAL,DURABILITY AND STURDY

Concerned about materials, The Linear Drain is constructed with series 304 stainless steel, to ensure it is as corrosive and rust resistant as possible

More Size And Grate Design

NeoDrain has 8 different lengths (12″, 24″, 28″, 32″, 36″, 48″,6 0″, 72″), different edge shower channels, made from your choice of brushed stainless steel or brushed stainless steel variety in different grate designs, and different accessories to create a unique look for your shower and bath.

Accessories



ANTI-CLOGGING

A good hair catcher helper. It can easily collect shedding hairs when wash your heads and avoid the blocking of linear drain. Besides, you can get back your valuables in case they drop floors.

Adjustable Feet

Equipped with 2 adjustable feet on both ends of the linear drain during installation, an installer can precisely adjust the height of the two ends to level with the ground, before pouring concrete to the shower base; avoid buying linear drain without adjustable feet or you may run into a tilted installation.

Lifting Hook

A lifting hook is included to remove the grate from the linear drain

Threaded Adapter

Comes with a high quality threaded adapter with rubber O-ring that also helps in adjusting the height of the drain

Uses and Applications & About NeoDrain



Residential: New Construction, Remodel, Renovations

Hospitality: Resorts, Hotels, Clubhouses, Gyms, Spas Healthcare

Facilities: Hospitals, Senior Living / Retirement Communities Pools, Showers, Driveways, Balconies, Commercial Kitchens, Storm Drainage Universities, Office Buildings, Industrial

About NeoDrain

NeoDrain’s products have been designed and manufactured to meet International Plumbing Code standards and approvals include CUPC,EN1253 and WaterMark.

All NeoDrain’s stainless steel drains have always been developed by mastery architects and experts in water removal technology, both locally and internationally.

With its six unique patented designs and integrated CNC production line,. NeoDrain devoted to offer unparalleled technical support from early design drawings to on-site installations by our technician team in every corner of the world. NeoDrain always focuses on removing every H2O from your bath floor with limitless possibilities. Neodrain bring new life.

√ Linear Shower Drain Size:24″ length, 2.75″ width, 2″ central outlet. 35 L/min High Flow Capability.

√ Shower Floor Drain Material: AISI 304 Stainless Steel, Made of strong 304 grade Stainless Steel, Brushed Surface, Brushed Steel Finished protect against corrosion & rust. With WATERMARK&CUPC Certified

√ Deep Slope Design: Shallow ‘V’ Profile to Aide Flow of Water to Shower Drain Outlet.Enhanced internal slope virtually eliminates water remaining in the channel. Can be used in kitchen, bathroom, garage, basement and toilet ;and also Preventing unpleasant smell, insects and mice from entering the house.

√Easy Adjustment: Linear drain equipped with adjustable feet on both sides, making the linear drain can easily be adjusted precisely to level to the ground. Threaded Adaptor with rubber O-ring aids adjusting the height of linear drain and securing the linear drain to the flange, leak-proof and compatible with most 2” PVC, ABS, and Cast Iron Drain Base FlangesA removable grate makes it easy to clean;

Fits US No-Hub coupling, 2″ Shower Drain Base can be Purchased Separately: PVC for B06XSQF1VR, B07DNQFBM5; ABS for B07GYQLXVF, not compatible with Schluter Kerdi Shower Kit

