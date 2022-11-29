Top 10 Best bath and shower faucet sets Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

If you are searching various other sites to look for a modern shower set, then POP Shower System is just what you need.



1. Complete Shower Set Included Rain Shower Head and Handheld Set, Shower Faucet Rough-In Valve Body and Trim and All the Necessary Accessories You Needed.

2. Concealed Wall Mounted Installation Shower Arm, Shower Bracket Holder and Shower Mixer Valve are Could be Install Concealed to Water Pipe in Your Bath.

3. Matte Black Set All Parts are not only Offers a Sleek Look But Also Ensuring Corrosion Resistance and Durable.

4. Reliable Ceramic Cartridge The Ceramic Disc Cartridge Can Surive 500,000 Times Open and Close Test, Ensuring a Long Service Life.

5. Friendly Customer Support Any Installation Problem, Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us, We will Try Our Best to Help You Solve It.

6. Simple Design Simple sophistication blending sleek form and simple lines with an organic design. It’s a natural fit with most bathroom interiors.

7. Installation You can install overhead shower and handheld shower as you like just depend on the position of concealed water pipe.

Simple, yet completely functional, that is what this shower set from POP is all about.

6-Setting Spray Handheld Shower

6 settings include: Power Rain, Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Water-saving Economy Rain and Pause.

6-Setting Spray Fixed Shower Head

6 settings include: Power Rain, Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Water-saving Economy Rain and Pause.

Standard Thread

The male thread standard NPT 1/2″ PIPE connectors and the male thread G1/2″ connectors fit for Global 1/2″ interfac

Shut off Stops

POP shower system features the pressure-balancing, anti-scald mixing valve. This valve is constructed of solid brass, bronze, and 304 stainless steel, and features 2 screw driver stops to shut off water to this unit if it needs repair.

More Pipes Types

Copper tubes, PVC tubes and PEX tubes are all available and convenient.

Package Contains

Spray 2-in-1 Hand Held Shower Head

59 inches 304 Stainless Steel Shower Hose

6.7 Inches Shower Extension Arm

Shower Mixer Valve (Contain Shower faucet rough-in valve body and trim)

35-setting Ultra-Luxury 3-way Multi Shower: use two Showers Heads separately or use Fixed Mount Showerhead and Handheld Shower with Hose both together for a choice of 35 full and combined water flow patterns! Each High-Powered Shower Head has 6 Full Settings including Power Rain, Massage, Stay-Warm Mist, Water-saving Economy Rain and Pause

Dual Shower Head System Includes: a 6-setting Shower Head, a 6-setting Handshower, Patented 3-way Water Diverter with Anti-swivel Lock Nut, Angle-Adjustable Overhead Bracket, Shower Handle, shower valve and 59 inch Stainless Steel Shower Hose, Plumber’s Tape and all Washers included.

Main Features: Oversize 4-inch Face | 3-zone Click Lever Dial | Easy To Clean Rub-clean Jets | Conical Brass Hose Nuts for easy hand tightening | Extra-Long 59 in. Super Flexible Stainless Steel Hose | Both Shower Heads can be used simultaneously

Premium Quality Materials: This shower set contains only top-quality, carefully selected metal parts, guaranteed to last for years regardless of intensive use. The Stainless Steel and Brass combination are non-corrosive, and black painting give an elegant look to any bathroom decor!

5 Years Warranty: 100% guarantee available. Any reason makes you dissatisfy with this shower system, let us know and we will make it right, Full Refund or a Free Replacement, whichever you prefer.