Top 10 Best bates safety toe boots Reviews

[ad_1] Not all can answer the connect with of responsibility. Like you, the Raide selection was designed for it. Crafted to come to feel like a real athletic shoe, the Raide provides you the tactical integrity you hope from Bates mixed with the athletic performance you demand from customers. Extremely strong and light-weight, the Raide is built to outlast and outperform all other folks.

Deal Dimensions‏:‎14.6 x 11.6 x 4.8 inches 5 Lbs .

Merchandise model number‏:‎GX-8 Comp Toe Facet Zip-M

Department‏:‎Mens

Day 1st Available‏:‎March 24, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎Bates

ASIN‏:‎B002YMJZMG

Artificial sole

Sturdy suede leather-based and functionality nylon higher

YKK facet zipper for brief on/off

Non-metallic ASTM F2413-15 rated composite toe for protection

Dampness wicking, breathable lining

Removable cushioned insert

Lightweight cushioned EVA midsole

