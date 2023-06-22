Top 10 Best basketball net for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Replacement net for the Splash and Shoot Basketball Match. This internet will also in shape the Splash and Slam game and the Splashback 14 inch rim.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Bundle Dimensions‏:‎3.94 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches 3.53 Ounces

Day Initially Available‏:‎June 9, 2014

Manufacturer‏:‎Dunn-Rite

ASIN‏:‎B00KVNVDFM

Alternative net for the Splash and Shoot Basketball Game.