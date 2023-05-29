Top 10 Best bar sink faucet stainless steel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

ABOUT LONNOR



LONNOR brands give you exclusive performance features that eliminate leaks, reduce installation time, save water, and add durability and dependability. LONNOR products are the choice to improve your home activity.

PACKAGE INCLUDED

bar Sink Faucet X 1

Hot & Cold Water Supply Lines X 2

Installation Instructions X 1

Mounting Accessories

After receiving the product, please check the packing list in time.

LONNOR bar faucet – wise choice, better life



SPECIFICATIONS

Type: bar Sink Faucet

Finish: Matte Black

Main Body Material: Lead-free Solid 304 Stainless Steel

Sprayer Head: ABS Plastic

Valve: Drip-free Ceramic Valve

Aerator: ABS Plastic

Water Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

Hole Required: 1 (2 or 3 holes need to purchase a deck plate)

Anti-fingerprint

Durable

No-splashing

Anti-corrosion

Lead-free

Mix Hot & Cold

one-handle faucet controls water temperature and flow volume easily.The high arc design can rotate 360 degrees, providing a full range of washing access, bringing more convenience for daily kitchen work.

High Quality Aerator

The high quality aerator can provide stable water flow without splashing and noise.The aerator is detachable, which is convenient for cleaning scale and sundries.

Premium Materials

304 stainless steel body, which is resistant to scratches and corrosion.Some faucets made of low-quality zinc alloy on the market are prone to corrosion and breakage.

CUPC Ptoved Hot & Cold Water Hoses

Comes with stainless steel braided water supply line x 2 pcs.Length: 23.8 inch.Thread: 9/16.Diameter：0.43 Inch

Finish

Flow Mode

Height

6.79″

7.75″

14.57″

17.71″

Hot & Cold Supply Lines

360° Spount Swivel

💧【EASY TO OPERATE & INSTALL】You can install this bar sink faucet in 5 mins without plumber, saving your time and money. The single handle faucet controls water temperature and flow volume easily.

💧【EASY TO CLEAN】Anti-corrosion, water spots resistant & anti-fingerprints, just clean it with a dish cloth.

💧【MODERN DESIGN】Beautiful matte black finish, with a combination of clean, refined lines for a high-end style. Suitable for laundry, kitchen, rv, wet bar & farmhouse.

💧【PREMIUM MATERIALS】Each LONNOR faucet is made of lead-free 304 stainless steel, which can provide healthy and clean water for your family. The upgraded ceramic valve can ensure that the faucet does not leak and has a long service life.

💧【LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY】You can use our products with confidence. You can return it at any time. If there is any problems for it, please contact us in time. We will service you and solve the problem. Your satisfaction is our lifelong goal.