Top 10 Best ball for pool Reviews

These Click n' Enjoy plastic balls are good for ball pit, jumping castle and pools. They are safe to use and made to previous a lengthy time with out getting the air Applying a special 2-stage blow molding course of action to be certain regularity of thickness excellent sleek seam & area. Protected and friendly to use.

100% Plastic

Imported

Pack of 200 pcs Crush Proof Balls. Manufactured with Phthalate Absolutely free BPA Totally free Guide Absolutely free & non-PVC Plastic

Just about every Ball will face up to above 90 lbs . of pounds. Guaranteed Crush Proof, Phthalate No cost & manufactured with non-Recycled Plastic Material

Each and every ball measures 2.3 inches in diameter, a best dimensions for tiny kid’s hand. 6 shiny & beautiful shades: Blue, purple, pink, environmentally friendly, orange and yellow

Great for filling any ball pit, tent, playhouse, kiddie pool, playpen and bounce home

Sturdy and reusable mesh bag for re-storing the balls when not in use. On the lookout for a smaller pack? Use this ASIN: B00PYLJGQ4 for our 100 piece ball pack