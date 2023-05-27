Top 10 Best baby tube for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

This Baby Pool Float with Canopy Sunshade are designed to introduce baby to the water, it features a large circumference, child safety valves and hand grip for enhanced comfort and it can increase babies confidence from their babyhood. Retractable canopy protects baby’s skin from getting hurt by the sun. Before long your child will definitely enjoy the water time.

3 Layers Thickened Seat

Peradix Baby Float Seat are designed with 3 layers of PVC, which is o.77mm thickness in total for the seat part, double ensure baby’s safety in water! Other parts are 0.3mm thick, 33% thicker than others.

Hand Grip

Baby can just hold the grip themselves when they are “driving” the float, better protects baby’s safety.

Honking Steering Wheel

Press the steering wheel, it will honk just like little one’s driving the car, a great way to get your little one used to being in the water.

Adjustable Side Chambers

We use air chambers , it is flexible, not like others using plastic material and not adjustable.

About Peradix Baby Float

Peradix sell this series of float on Amzon more than 3 years and got so much appreciation and high rate reviews, it’s verified by long time and large quantity of customers because of our high quality products and great service.Multi-color are avaliable! Choose Peradix Baby Float to get best product with worth money!

Are you still concering how to choose float for your baby? Choose US, Because:

Safer: The base 3 layer net rather than 1 layer like others is reinforced with max load capacity of 25kg.Larger Sunshade: The upper canopy is 50cm, which is wider than others and means the sunshade area is larger to protect your baby from hot shine.More Fun: The newest version with cute whale and water monster design, floating like an elf to protect your baby

Newest Version in 2023 (4rd version)!

This version is made by thicken durable PVC material (0.33mm), which is 33% thicker than others, features of waterproof, non-toxic as well as easy to inflate.The seat is 0.77mm thickened with 3 layers of PVC, double ensure baby’s safe while playing in water pool.Load with more colorful and cute pattern, makes your baby love it more!Packed with Cute&Sturdy Box (most of others come with plastic bags, it’s frigail and easy to break), makes it much suitable as gifts!

Date First Available‏:‎March 16, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Peradix

ASIN‏:‎B08Z38MVTX

