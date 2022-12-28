Top 10 Best baby safety products Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

WARNING:IF YOUR OVEN IS UNDER WORKING POSITION, PLS TAKE GOOD CARE OF YOUR BABIES.

OUR PRODUCTS CAN NOT TAKE SUPERVISON OF ADULTS.

FEATURES



Keep little hands from opening the oven and getting injured.Keep little ones safe from kitchen accidents.

Special double button makes it hard for babies to open it but is easy for adults to open/close with one hand to access the control.

Install with durable and heat-resistant materials, no drill and tools need.Effect will be better after 72 hours. Released with no harm to the oven surface.

FUNCTIONS



Easy Installation

The lock is tested and can anchor up at least 35 lbs!

Special REVOLVING design

Freely revolving for 180°,change the working & non-working state conveniently.

SIZE

2.95″/7.5cm1.97″/5cm

BE USED ON OVENS THAT ARE FLUSH TO KITCHEN CABINTES



Package Size

4 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

2 Pack

1 Pack

1 Pack

Color

White

White

Grey

White

Transparent/White

Grey

Recommended Age

0-4 Years

0-4 Years

0-4 Years

0-4Years

0-4 Years

0-4 Years

Inteded Use

Child Proof Doors

Door Lock/ Finger Pinch Guard

Kitchen Safety

Child Proof Doors

Outlet Cover Box

Kitchen Safety

Features

No Adhesive, no drill and tools need,no harm to the door.Fits most standard door knobs.Easy access for adults.

It is not only a door stopper or a finger pinch guard, it is also a door restrictor. Customers can simply change the states with only one step. Special design allows adults to use the door stopper/finger pinch guard with one hand.

Applicable for most fridges in the market like outdoor fridge/ compact refrigerator/ mini fridge /direct cool single door fridge and etc. Help holding a fridge whose seal isn’t working properly

Easy installation , no drill and tools need,no harm to the door.Fits most standard door levers.Easy access for adults.

Prevent children or pets from playing with the socket holes or the wires.

Prevent unsolicited items from entering into your workspace fridge, prevent kids from opening the refrigerator and eat something that parents don’t want them to eat or hide themselves into the fridge.

★Easy Install—Install the EUDEMON oven lock with durable and heat-resistant 3M tapes, no drill and tools need.3M Tape with strong viscous (Effect will be better after 72 hours.) The stickness are tested and can anchor up at least 35 lbs! Removed without any residual, no harm to the oven surface.

★Special REVOLVING design & Double Button Design—EUDEMON baby safety oven front door lock can free revolving for 180°,a simple “locking & unlocking” setting for your convenience. Special double button makes it hard for babies to open but easy for adults to open/close with one hand.Push the oven lock gently can change the lock from unlocking position to the locking position.The updated oven lock’s button color is the same to the lock, avoid babies curiosity to play with the locks.

★Why need it—Prevent little hands from opening the oven and getting injured or burned；Keep little ones safe from kitchen accidents.

★Made of heat-resistant PC material—Don’t worry about hands being scalded because our locks are made of heat-resistant PC material,also don’t worry about the lock will be roasted when using.

So you had known what is the best baby safety products in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.