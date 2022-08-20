Top 10 Best baby playpen kids 8 panel safety play center yard home indoor outdoor new pen Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Additional panels are available for purchase. Please visit our store or search Safe Zone Playpen. We wish you and your family safe, healthy and most importantly happy during this difficult time.

Safe Zone Playpen



Made from high quality HDPE for long lasting usage. ASTM certified. Adult interior design friendlyDesigned to allow privacy without separationGender neutral colorStandard square size is 4.75 x 4.75 x 2 feet. Gap between each panel is 1.4 inches. Panel thickness is 1.6 inches.

One step twist lock



The lock is located outside of the baby penContain children inside Allows easy access for adultsAvoid tipping overManicure friendly

What’s included in activity panel



3 squeaky buttons Pull the lever muscle exercise gameThe 3 musketeer busy gears Colorful roller sensory toys Space curiosity inspirational board

Non foldable for extra durability



Our snap on connectors are made extra strong to prevent injuries from leaning over and prevent jail break.

Space theme

Manicure friendly

Activity panel

Extra strong connectors

Key Features



STRONG SILICON PADS

Better than suction cups!

Nonslip pads work perfectly with any surface, prevents the playhouse from tipping over, and eliminates the risk of scratching your floor.

Warning: Some floor surface may cause loosen silicon pads. In that event, please consider removing them to avoid choking hazard.

BRIGHT COLORS

Colorful baby jail stimulates the ability to learn and be entertained. Parents can utilize playpen as part of color learning process.

EASY ASSEMBLY

NO TOOLS REQUIRED INSTALLATION!

Just connect male and female pegs and push hard until they click. The playpen is ready to house your baby while you do chores around the house or busy in the kitchen!

ADJUSTABLE FOR CONVENIENCE

You can reconfigure our play yard into different shapes such as square, octagon, rectangle, L, to fit your living space.

Work from home parents’ helper



Ball pit

Dual function as ball pit safety gate to double the fun.

Work life balance

Keep your toddler/baby within your sigh while getting work done. Do not leave your child/children unattended.

Adult interior friendly

Play fence that fit most interior décor. Keeping the best of both world.

Peek-a-boo!



Port holes allow visibility from inside and outside

Visibility increase trust and comfort while being contained.

Package Dimensions‏:‎25 x 16 x 3.5 inches; 4.65 Pounds

Manufacturer recommended age‏:‎3 months and up

Item model number‏:‎MH

Date First Available‏:‎November 22, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎QUZHOU IDEAS ID CO., LTD

ASIN‏:‎B07ZRWF12R

One set comes with 2 panels

Each panel is 16″ wide x 24″ high x 1.6″ thick

So you had known what is the best baby playpen kids 8 panel safety play center yard home indoor outdoor new pen in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.