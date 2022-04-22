Top 10 Best baby furniture safety bumpers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] [32 Pack] Trim Distinct Edge Bumpers, Tomorotec Corner Protectors Edge Guards Corner Cushion for Child Basic safety for Furniture, Slender Table, Home windows

❤️ Clear and Slender Style and design – You can use them to each upper and reduce corners of the table without the need of compromising your home decor. Great for tables, desks, nightstands, counter tops, chests, cabinets, cabinets and much more. They can also be used when shifting home furnishings to stay away from harm.

❤️ Effortless to Set up and Take out – Simply peel and adhere. Effortless to take away and will leave no problems or residual guiding. Suited for all varieties of surfaces these kinds of as wood, glass, plastic, steel, ceramic, and so on.

❤️ Secure and Strong – Manufactured of substantial quality substance with potent acrylic adhesive that will retain the corner bumpers protected in location. Proportions: 1.2×1.2×0.28” (3x3x0.7cm). Benefit pack of 36 corner protectors.

❤️ Non-poisonous, odorless, BPA-absolutely free, PVC-totally free, Phthalate-free, latex-free. Safe for little ones. 100% Fulfillment Guarantee & Tomorotec Just one-Year Inconvenience-No cost Warranty.