Top 10 Best automatic timer for pool pump Reviews

Product Description

The indicator light corresponds to the current state of the screen, if the timer jack has electrical output, the current status of the screen is displayed as “ON” and the indicator light is on. If there is no electrical output in the jack, the current status of the screen is displayed as “OFF” and the indicator light is off.

Because of the cursor operating system, the timer is very easy to use. For example: power on at 1:00 and power off at 2:30

1：Press “SET” button, then cursor appears and “01” is shown on top ,indicating the entry into the 1st group of timer setting screen

2：Press “Left/Right” button to move the cursor

3：Press “+/-” button to change the value

4：Press “OK” button to complete the setting

Product Parameters

Working Voltage

AC85V-265V

Maximum Putout

20A

Inherent Loss

≤2W

Battery

Built-in Rechargeable Batteries, no need to replace

Product use steps:

First enter the clock setting screen through the “CLOCK” button, and adjust the timer clock to the current actual time through the “R/L” and “+/-” button (press the OK key after setting).Then enter the timing setting screen through the “SET” button, and set the timing time required by the user through the ”R/L” and “+/-” button. After setting a group, you can press “Next” button to enter the setting screen of the next group (you cannot press the “OK” button at this time), up to 8 groups of timing, after setting all timing time, press the “OK” button to start execution, very simple.

The function of the “ON/OFF” button is to change the current output state of the timer jack. For example, the current jack of the timer is on, if the user wants to change the current output state to off, you need to press the “ON/OFF” button continuously to change the current state, after it becomes “OFF”, then press the “OK” button. At this time, the timer’s timing function will not be affected, and it will continue to execute as planned.

There is a small detail to note here, after the timer has set the timing, it will not automatically determine whether the current jack should be on or off, it will only default to the output state before the set. If the output state of the jack does not correspond to the set time, you can change the output state to the correct output state through the “ON/OFF” button and then press the “OK” button. This feature is to prevent some users from forgetting that someone is operating on the device, at this time, if the setting is changed and the power is automatically turned on and off, it will cause an accident, so our design is for safety.

Product Dimensions ‏ : ‎ 4.33 x 2.17 x 1.73 inches; 4.94 Ounces

Item model number ‏ : ‎ D02M

Batteries ‏ : ‎ 1 LR44 batteries required. (included)

Date First Available ‏ : ‎ January 20, 2022

Manufacturer ‏ : ‎ knntrooler

ASIN ‏ : ‎ B08THKFB5Z

Country of Origin ‏ : ‎ China

Daily timing switch function：This programmable timer allows the user to set 8 groups of switches, once complete the settings, it will automatically on and off each day as per the settings.

The on-time and off-time are displayed on the screen at the same time, this outlet timer is very easy to understand.

The timer switch can set the timing, clock and current switch state, or you can give up the setting and return. These 4 function keys are distributed in the four corners of the keyboard area, which are easy to understand and easy to operate.

This outlet timer uses the cursor operating system, “L/R” button to move the cursor position, “+/-” button to control number changes, the operation is very simple.

After setting the timing, clock or switch state, you need to press the “OK” button to execute, so the “OK” button can also prevent misoperation caused by accidentally touching the button

When using this outlet timer, the minimum can be set to seconds, which can meet the equipment that needs precise time such as spraying and watering