Top 10 Best atwood water heater parts Reviews

Solution Description

【Function】handy thermal lower off package is used with electronic h2o heaters as a safety gadget in the function of a drinking water heater flare up, a necessity for your RV drinking water heater

【UL licensed replacement】quality tinned copper wires, specific style for Atwood 93866 water heaters, thermal slash off 98℃ (208℉) drinking water heater elements

【Compatibility】work for electronic h2o heater products GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E, G610-3E, GH610-3E, XT Series Make sure you verify your ignition drinking water heater types, and it would perfectly fit with most elements you need to have

【Easy to install】attached with detailed recommendations, if connectors we available would be a different size from the kinds in your h2o heater, make sure you keep a spare on hand, it is practical to crimp on new connectors

【Kindly remind】label all wires before disconnecting when servicing, verify suitable procedure after servicing