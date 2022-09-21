Top 10 Best atwood 91447 water heater eco thermostat assembly Reviews

Top 10 Best atwood 91447 water heater eco thermostat assembly in 2022 Comparison Table
- Water Heater Replacement Parts. 93868 RV Water Heater Spark and Sense Probe Electrode 2-Prong Kit Compatible with Atwood.
- 【Completed Thermal Cutoff Kit】The RV water heater thermal cutoff kit can effectively regulate the water temperature of the RV, so you can avoid scalding due to high water temperature.
- 【Safe for Use】The UL listed copper wire and fuse provide you a safe water environment, and ECO thermostat assembly can work well to prevent accident.
- 【Easy to install】Coming with a detailed user manual, there is only a few steps needed to do, you can install it in short time.
- 【Compatibility】The water heater thermal replacement part is compatible with most electric water heaters such as GLM 21140, Mallory 9-72153, Mercruiser 45518A2, 45518A3 , 45518A1,GCH6-4E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E,GCH10A-2E,GCH10A-3E, G10-1E and more.
- 【Package Includes】1 x T'STAT assembly, 1 x ECO assembly, 1 x black foam cover, 1 x copper connecting wire, 2 x fuses, 1 x instruction; Warm reminder that if you are not sure if the product is suitable for your model, please do not hesitate to contact us.
- Fit for Atwood RV Water Heater Thermostat Oem Parts : Thermal Cut off Kit is Applied with Electronic Water Heaters As a Safety Device in the Event of a Water Heater Flare Up, a Necessity for Your RV Hot Water Heater
- Ul Certified Replacement : Quality Tinned Copper Wires, Special Design for Atwood 93866 Water Heaters, Thermal Cut off 98℃ (208℉) Water Heater Thermal Fuse Parts
- Compatibility : Please Confirm Your Ignition Atwood Water Heater Models, Work for Electronic Water Heater Models Gch6-4e, Gch6-6e, G6a-7e, G6a-8e, g4a00,Gc6aa-9e, Gc6aa-10e ,gc10a-4e,gch10a-2e, G610-3e, Gh610-3e, Xt Series Turbo Tank Water Heater Thermal Switch RV Toilet Parts
- Trusted and Reliable : Designed for Your Mobile Home Camper Hot Water Heater, This Insulation Kit Provides a Reliable Fusible Link That Keeps the Water Heater in Top Condition and Effectively Provides You with Hot Water
- Kindly Remind : Label All Wires Before Disconnecting when Servicing, Verify Proper Operation After Servicing. 5pack : 4 x Replacement fuse parts + 1 x Tinned copper connecting wire ; 10pack : 8 x Replacement fuse parts + 2 x Tinned copper connecting wire
- Water heater repair parts for RV, Motor, Home,etc.Easy installation, if follow our installation instructions
- Fits Models:GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, GCH6-7E, GC6A-7E, GH6-6E, GH6-7E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GCH6A-8E, GCG6A-9E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E,GCH10A-3E, G10-1E, GH10-1E,G610-3E, GH610-3E, G10-2E, G10-3E, GC10-1E, GC10-2E, GH10-2E, GH10-3E, G6A-3E, GH6-3E, GH6-4E, G6A-4E, GCH6A-10E, GC6AA-10A, GC10A-4E, GCH10A-4E
- Please check the part number before purchase to ensure proper coordination
- Temperature Range (Deg F): 140 Degree Fahrenheit
- RV Water Heater Replacment Part: The water heater thermal cut-off kit is designed for RV electronic water heaters, it is a necessity for RV water heaters as a safety device in the event of a water heater flare up.
- UL Certified Replacement: UL certified replacement part for RV water heater, made of quality tinned copper wires, thermal cut off 98℃(208℉) water heater parts
- Easy to Install: The thermal cutoff kit comes with instructions, which is convenient for your installation; If the connector we provide is a different size than the one in your water heater, keep a spare connector so that you can easily crimp in a new one.
- Compatibility: The RV water heater part is compatible with electronic water heater models GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E, G610-3E, GH610-3E, XT Series; Please confirm your ignition water heater models before order.
- Package Includes: You will get 2 pieces of water heater cutoff kit and 1 pieces connector; Please label all wires before disconnecting when servicing, and verify proper operation after servicing.
- Package Dimensions: 6.35 H x 0.508 L x 2.286 W (cm)
- Country of Origin : China
- package weight : 1.0 lbs
- Product type : AUTO ACCESSORY
- SAFETY FIRST: UL certified emergency cutoff assembly designed to prevent accidents
- COMPATIBILITY: Fits most Atwood 110 volt electric water heaters,GLM 21140, Mallory 9-72153, Mercruiser 45518A2, 45518A3 , 45518A1,GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, GCH6-7E, GC6A-7E, GH6-6E, GH6-7E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GCH6A-8E, GCG6A-9E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E,GCH10A-3E, G10-1E, GH10-1E,G610-3E, GH610-3E, G10-2E, G10-3E, GC10-1E, GC10-2E, GH10-2E, GH10-3E, G6A-3E, GH6-3E, GH6-4E, G6A-4E, GCH6A-10E, GC6AA-10A, GC10A-4E, GCH10A-4E
- EASY INSTALLATION: 140 degree TStat switch was the 60 degree C and the 180 degree EOC cut off is the 82 degree C which are printed on the back of switch,attached installation instruction
- PACKING LIST: one is the thermostat for heating the water the other is high temp shut off,attached installation instruction,black foam cover
- NOTE: Spare thermostat for emergency,if you are having any water heater issues, clean your contacts, then test the thermostats
Our Best Choice: RV Water Heater Thermostat Assembly, ECO Thermostat Replacement Part for Atwood 91447, Water Heater Service Emergency Cutoff Repair Parts for RV
Features:
Authorized with UL certification, the rv water heater thermostat assembly is made of quality materials, build with an emergency cutoff, designed to prevent an accident by ensuring water temperature does not rise above specified temperature
RV Water Heater Models Compatibility:
Fit for GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, GCH6-7E, GC6A-7E, GH6-6E, GH6-7E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GCH6A-8E, GCG6A-9E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E, GCH10A-3E, GH10-1E, G610-3E, GH610-3E, G10-2E, G10-3E, GC10-1E, GC10-2E, GH10-2E, GH10-3E, G6A-3E, GH6-3E, GH6-4E, G6A-4E, GCH6A-10E, GC6AA-10A, GC10A-4E, GCH10A-4E, GLM 21140, Mallory 9-72153, Mercruiser 45518A2, 45518A3 and 45518A1.
Package includes:
1 x RV water heater thermostat
1 x RV water heater ECO
1 x Black foam cover
1 x Instruction
Note:
Please confirm the part number before you place an order
Verify proper operation after servicing.
The mention of brand names and any related models above is only for purposes of demonstrating compatibility.
【UL Certified Replacement】: Authorized with UL certification, the rv water heater thermostat assembly build with an emergency cutoff, designed to prevent an accident by ensuring water temperature does not rise above specified temperature
【Easy to install】: The RV water heater replacement part comes with installation instruction, which is convenient to install; Just place thermostat at the right cutout and ECO at the left cutout, replace spring and washer, cover with foam cover and reconnect the wires
【Model Compatibility】：The RV ECO thermostat Fits for GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, GCH6-7E, GC6A-7E, GH6-6E, GH6-7E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GCH6A-8E, GCG6A-9E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E, GCH10A-3E, GH10-1E, G610-3E, GH610-3E, G10-2E, G10-3E, GC10-1E, GC10-2E, GH10-2E, GH10-3E, G6A-3E, GH6-3E, GH6-4E, G6A-4E, GCH6A-10E, GC6AA-10A, GC10A-4E, GCH10A-4E, GLM 21140, Mallory 9-72153, Mercruiser 45518A2, 45518A3 and 45518A1.
【Package includes】： You will be provided with 1 x RV water heater thermostat, 1 x RV water heater ECO, 1 x black foam cover, made of quality materials, a necessity for your RV water heater
【CAUTION】: Label all wires before disconnecting when servicing, verify proper operation after servicing