Top 10 Best atwood 91447 water heater eco thermostat assembly Reviews

[ad_1]Authorized with UL certification, the rv water heater thermostat assembly is made of quality materials, build with an emergency cutoff, designed to prevent an accident by ensuring water temperature does not rise above specified temperature

RV Water Heater Models Compatibility:

Fit for GCH6-4E, GCH6-6E, GCH6-7E, GC6A-7E, GH6-6E, GH6-7E, GH6-8E, G6A-6E, G6A-7E, G6A-8E, GCH6A-7E, GCH6A-8E, GCG6A-9E, GC6AA-7E, GC6AA-8E, GC6AA-9E, GCH10A-2E, GCH10A-3E, GH10-1E, G610-3E, GH610-3E, G10-2E, G10-3E, GC10-1E, GC10-2E, GH10-2E, GH10-3E, G6A-3E, GH6-3E, GH6-4E, G6A-4E, GCH6A-10E, GC6AA-10A, GC10A-4E, GCH10A-4E, GLM 21140, Mallory 9-72153, Mercruiser 45518A2, 45518A3 and 45518A1.

Package includes:

1 x RV water heater thermostat

1 x RV water heater ECO

1 x Black foam cover

1 x Instruction

Note:

Please confirm the part number before you place an order

Verify proper operation after servicing.

The mention of brand names and any related models above is only for purposes of demonstrating compatibility.

