Top 10 Best asiahorse solar eclipse Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Improve cooling and airflow of your case/system with this silent Apevia 120mm white LED fan. With 7 black blades and 32 white led lights, it produces better cooling performance and brings out the most magnificent white lights to this fan. Anti-vibration rubber pads on all four corners keep the fan super silent. It offers incredible cooling to increase the longevity and stability of the system and components; meanwhile, adds glamour and character to your PC.

Apevia 120mm Ultra Silent Black Case Fan w/ 32 x White LED Lights & 8 x Anti-Vibration Rubber Pads ( 4 on Each Side) – 5 Pk

120mm x 120mm x 25mm. Comes with 4pin Molex + 3pin Motherboard Connectors for connecting to Power Supply (4pin) or Motherboard (3pin).

Fan Speed: 1350 ± 10% RPM. Air Flow: 57.67 CFM. Air Power: 12 VDC. Low Noise Level: 24.7 dBA.

Life Expectancy: 25,000 Hour. Case Screws are Included.

5 Color Options: Blue, Green, Red, Pink & White. We also have single pack, 2-in-1 pack and 3-in-1 pack available.

So you had known what is the best asiahorse solar eclipse in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.