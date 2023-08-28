Top 10 Best as seen on tv bathroom scrubber Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Great FOR Several Cleaning Duties: wonderful employed for cleansing in bathroom, kitchen, and out of doors scrubbing desires, this handheld electric powered ability scrubber will come with a free Extension pole and 3 Interchangeable Brush Heads to removes dust, grime and stains from a selection of domestic surfaces without the need of any elbow grease. It also can be employed to treatment for leather items, this sort of as sofas, footwear, purses, motor vehicle seats, and many others.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Offer Dimensions‏:‎16.42 x 4.96 x 3.66 inches 2.69 Kilos

Date Very first Available‏:‎March 18, 2017

ASIN‏:‎B06XQP6JYV

Rapidly blasts by cleaning soap scum, tricky drinking water and lime

Extension handle lets you quickly reach up superior and down small

RECHARGEABLE BATTERY Included