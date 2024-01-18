Top 10 Best arm and hammer carpet powder Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Arm & Hammer Tremendous Washing Soda is a all-natural detergent booster and freshener and can be made use of all all-around the dwelling — not just in the laundry home Super Washing Soda provides excess cleaning and freshening ability to many challenging home work. It increases your detergents cleansing energy to get out ground-in dust and stains and cuts through greasy soils. In addition to currently being an productive cleaner, it is also a organic product or service 100% Fragrance & Phosphate Cost-free. It assists neutralize and eradicate odors, not address them up with perfumes. Detergent by itself just isn’t generally sufficient. Incorporate to every load to enhance your detergent’s cleaning electric power for cleaner, whiter, brighter laundry. And, it works to neutralize and do away with laundry odors, not just protect them up. All-around the Property Super Washing Soda helps make tricky work opportunities less complicated. Use it to correctly cleanse tough surfaces indoors and outdoors…the natural way. Good for: Tile & Grout, Toilets, Microwaves, Sinks, Stainless Steel, Bathtubs, Refrigerators, Outdoor Home furniture, Garage Flooring… and additional

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎9.4 x 6.2 x 2.1 inches 3.65 Pounds

Item design number‏:‎03020

Day 1st Available‏:‎May 14, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎CHUW7

ASIN‏:‎B0029XNTEU

Region of Origin‏:‎USA

