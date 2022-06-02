Top 10 Best ar 15 safety selector Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

OLIGHT ULTRA-COMPACT TACTICAL LIGHT COMPATIBLE WITH MLOK



The Odin Mini is a brand-new compact offering in our revolutionary Odin WML series. It features our innovative rotate-to-lock slide rail mount for maximum convenience and rigidity on your rail. Its innovative remote switch comes with a locking function to remain securely fastened. Just push the lock ring forward until you hear a click that signals a solid and tight fit. The Odin Mini also includes some of our most popular features like the vibration battery indicator, silent stainless-steel tail switch, and magnetic charging. Powered by a single customized 2040mAh 18500 rechargeable lithium battery and equipped with an optical PMMA lens, the Odin Mini delivers a maximum output of 1,250 lumens and a 240-meter beam distance. With its compact size, incredible performance, and ultra-solid build, the Odin Mini is one of the most feature-packed WML options on the market.

OUTPUT

Mode 1: 1,250-900-700-200 Lumens (6+11+39+44 mins), 240 m/787 ftMode 2: 200 Lumens (5 hours), 97 m/318 ft

SPECIFICATIONS



Light Source

High Performance Neutral White LED

Lens

PMMA optical lens

Power Source

Customized 2040mAh 18500 Rechargeable Lithium Battery (Included)

Max. Output

1,250Lumens

Max. Runtime

5 hours

Max. Throw

240 m/787.4 ft

Max. Candela

14,400 cd

Body Material

Aluminum Alloy

Length

4.55in/115.5mm

Head Diameter

1.14in/29mm

Body Diameter

1.01in/25.7mm

Weight

6.21oz/176g (Including Battery)

Waterproof

IPX8

Drop Test

1.5 Meter

Package Contents

Odin Mini (Battery Included) x 1; MCC3 Magnetic Charger x 1 Magnetic Remote Switch x 1; Mlok Rail Mount x 1 Mlok Nut x 2; Mlok Socket Screw x 2 H3.0 Allen Wrench x 1; RM3R Pressure Switch Mount x 1 Self-locking band x 2; User Manual x 1

Mini but Mighty

The Odin Mini delivers an incredible output of 1,250 lumens and a 240-meter beam distance. Ideal for medium to long-range lighting.

MLok and Picatinny Compatible

Though specially designed for Mlok rails, the Odin mini is also compatible with Picatinny rails via the optional adapter.

Safe and Reliable

The Odin Mini features Olight innovative rotate-to-lock slide rail mount that contributes quick attachment and detachment.

Quick Charge Combination

Powered by a single customized 2040mAh 18500 battery.Use Olight unique magnetic charger cable MCC3 to charge with 1.5A current.

Push-to-lock Remote Switch

The included magnetic remote switch (same as the Odin) features an innovative push-to-lock function for a tight fit and foolproof operation.

Multifunctional Tail Cap

The Odin Mini inherits Odin’s versatile tail switch that can connect a magnetic remote switch or ensures tactical handheld operation

Low Power Vibration Alert

Without glancing, just feel it in your hands.

Power<20% vibrate once every 5 minutesPower<10% vibrate once per minutePower< 5% vibrate once every 10 seconds

Max Output

1,250

1,250

2,000

1,500

2,100

1,300

Rechargeable

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Battery Source

1×18500

1×18500

1x 21700

Built-in Li-Ion Battery

1 x 21700

Integrated Battery Pack

Beam Distance(ft)

787

787

984

918

1,640

4265

Light Intensity (candela)

14,400

14,400

22,500

19,600

90,000

422,500

Strobe

x

x

x

✓

x

x

Switch

Tail switch

Tail switch

Tail switch

Side Switch

Tail switch

Tail Switch+Side Switch

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎November 16, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎OLIGHT

ASIN‏:‎B08LNBNMJR

✅ Dedicated Mlok rail mount included and compatible with third-party Picatinny and Key-mod mounts. The length of the pressure switch is 11.22 inch.

✅ Removable Mlok mount features an innovative slide rail and a mechanical lock for secure operation. Innovative push-to-lock magnetic remote switch for a convenient and tight fit.

✅ Multifunctional stainless-steel tail switch: magnetic charging, tactical handheld operation, and remote switch compatibility.

✅ Powered by a single customized 2040mAh 18500 battery, it delivers a maximum output of 1,250 lumens and a 240-meter beam distance.

✅ Adopts the MCC3 USB magnetic charging cable with a charging current up to 1.5A, which ensures fast charging.

