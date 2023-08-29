Top 10 Best aqueon pro heater 100 watt Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Aqueon Professional Aquarium Heaters are built with a strong, non-corrosive shell for strength and even warmth distribution. Every single device is geared up with digital thermostats for exact temperature configurations and state-of-the-art gravity shutoff feature protection. The temperature options are adjustable, LED power indicator illuminates purple when the unit is actively heating. This 100W Pro Heater is for use in aquariums up to 40G and can be utilised for freshwater or saltwater aquarium and can be positioned horizontally or vertically. Other wattage heaters are also readily available, 50W, 150W, 200W and 300W.

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.63 x 7.25 x 6.5 inches 4.59 Lbs

Product model number‏:‎100533648

Date Initial Available‏:‎October 11, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎Central Garden & Pet

ASIN‏:‎B07JWKTQLZ

Nation of Origin‏:‎China

Shatterproof and virtually indestructible

Totally submersible Automobile Shut-Off when around-heats, resets when it cools down

LED gentle is often on: crimson when heating, eco-friendly when not heating

Limited Life time warranty