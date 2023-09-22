Top 10 Best aquatic ankle weights for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

PROMOTE TRAINING EFFECT & BALANCE BODY STRENGTH



1. INCREASE OUTPUT

Whether you are an elite athlete or a novice, the adjustable weights can help you step up your workout routine.

2. CORE TRAINING

You can avoid unnecessary injury and pain by improving core stability and strength.

3. SPEED UP RECOVERY

Ankle weights are commonly used by physical therapy specialists. The added resistance aids in muscle recovery and rehabilitation.

UPGRADED DESIGN & MATERIAL



Durable Metal Loop & Velcro

The specially-designed D-ring withstands pulling and holds the strap in place

Adjustable Weights

The pair of weights have 5 separable weight bags to adjust weight for ankles, wrists, legs, hands.

Breathable Material

The breathable material increases air circulation to keep you comfortable in intense sessions and perfectly fit thick or thin users.

Using Notes

Please place the new ankle weights in an outdoor ventilated place for 3 days to reduce smell.

Please wear a clothing inside to prevent friction to the skin.

Firstly try them for a short walk to see your feel. Gradually incorporate them in normal workouts.

Do not overuse them and consult doctors if they cause much pain or discomfort.

Package Contains

1 pair of Ankle Weights

PRODUCT DETAILS

1. Weight

Each 2 pounds, Pair 4 poundsEach 3 pounds, Pair 6 poundsEach 5 pounds, Pair 10 pounds

2. Material

Premium NeopreneReinforced Stitching

Date First Available‏:‎March 17, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎Henkelion

ASIN‏:‎B08Z7XS3QD

ADJUSTABLE ANKLE WEIGHTS – The pair of ankle weights have separable weight bags to adjust weight. And the ankle weights attach and adjust easily with velcro to hold well and prevent sliding

COMFORT COTTON MATERIAL – The pair of ankle weight is made of mercerized cotton, which is breathable, soft to absorb moisture and sweat quickly

WEIGHTS FOR ANKLES & WRISTS – The weights have elongated design to make your ankle and wrist feel smooth and comfort

DURABLE WEIGHTS FOR MEN & WOMEN – The ankle weights are available for core training and faster recovery of different body types

WIDE APPLICATIONS – The ankle weights set is ideally used in gyms, jogging, gymnastics, aerobics, gym workouts and other fitness activities to strengthen muscles and protect joint