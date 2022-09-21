Top 10 Best aquarium submersible water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Lefunpets submersible water pump is a multi-functional, multi-purpose pump with low power consumption, low noise, balanced speed, reliable operation, long service life. It is ideal for aquarium, fountains, spout and hydroponic systems, drain water.

Specification:

Max Flow Rate: 79GPH (300L/H)

H-Max (Lift height): 1.97 Ft

Power: 5W

Voltage: 110-120 V/60Hz

Length of power cord: 6.5 Ft

Lefunpets 925GPH Submersible Water Pump

Ceramic Shaft Core Rotor

The pumping water can be as low as 0.39 inch, and the water absorption is more thorough, 360-degree omni-directional pumping and excrement, solve the problem of cleaning fish tank.

4 Suction Cups

The 4 suction cups are strong and require no extra tools to secure. It can also ensure the pump more quiet during working.

Low Water Level Design

Built-in thermal protector chip, intelligent anti-drying; pure copper wire, more stable power, longer service life and more energy saving.

3 Outlets Adapters

Equipped with three nozzles, first one is φ19mm diameters, second one is φ22mm, the third one is φ25mm, providing different water flow effects depending on your needs.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

Before using the submersible water pump, you must check whether the rated voltage marked on the nameplate is consistent with the actual operating voltage.

When installing, removing and cleaning the water pump, you must unplug the power supply first and cut off the power supply to ensure safety.

If the water pump body is severely bumped, please check if the pump body is broken. If it breaks, please stop using it immediately.

Applications

aquarium water change/circulation and sucking fish manure

for fish or shrimp breeding, isolating or incubation

provides 4000 ml/min gas volume

water purification

hideaway and playing place for your fishes

feed your fishes automatically

【Multifunctional Water Pump】This submersible water pump is a multifunctional bottom suction pump, perfect for aquarium water change, water circulation and filtration, sucking fish manure, oxygenation. Effectively clean dirt and impurities at the bottom of the cylinder. Widely used in Aquarium Fish tank, Ponds, Fountains, Waterfalls, Hydroponic and more.

【Submersible Water Pump Specifications】Watt:5W; Voltage:110-120V/60HZ. Dimensions: 3.0*2.9*2.3inch; The 6.5ft long power cord offers convenient installation; Max Flow Rate: 79GPH (300L/H), Max Lift height: up to 1.97 Feet.

【Low Water Level Design】This mini submersible fish tank pump is low water level pumping design, the pumping water can be as low as 0.39 inch, and the water absorption is more thorough, 360-degree omni-directional pumping and excrement, with water entering all around, without dead corner to absorb water, solve the problem of cleaning fish tank.

【Intelligent Anti-drying】Built-in thermal protector chip, intelligent anti-drying; pure copper wire, more stable power, longer service life and more energy saving.

【12 Month Warranty】 We provide you with professional after-sale service within 24hrs. Comes with 12-month warranty; Any problems with the item you received, please contact us without hesitation.