Top 10 Best aquarium heater suction cups Reviews

Product or service Description

Pawfly Aquarium Heater Suction Cups are ideal for holding your aquarium heater in location. They are made of superior excellent plastic and rubber for longer long lasting adhesion.

These high excellent black suction cups are fantastic for 1″ ID aquarium heater.

12 Pcs

20 Pcs

20 Pcs

20 Pcs

10 PCS

20 Pcs

Black

Black

Clear

Very clear

Apparent

Distinct

.94″ / 2.4 cm

.2″ / .5 cm

.2″ / .5 cm

.2″ / .5 cm

1″ aquarium heater, PVC tubing or rain bar

3/16″ aquarium airline tubing or CO2 tubing

3/16″ aquarium airline tubing or CO2 tubing

3/16″ aquarium airline tubing or CO2 tubing

keeping piping, binding moss and objects, etcetera

keeping piping, binding moss and objects, and so forth

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎3.5 x 3.31 x 2.28 inches 3.2 Ounces

Date Very first Available‏:‎February 22, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Pawfly

ASIN‏:‎B06WVZGP1G

Produced of plastic and rubber. Best for fish tank, aquarium and any glass area.

The suction cup is 33 mm in diameter with 24 mm clip and can maintain 1″ diameter aquarium heater, PVC tubing or rain bar.

Every suction arrives with 1 clip. Retain your aquarium heater firmly in location with these suction clips.

Offer Content material: 12 x Black Heater Suction Cups.