Top 10 Best aquarium heater 75 gallon Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Get specific control of your aquarium temperature with the Precision Submersible Heater. This Heater brings together an adjustable temperature dial, a significant visibility temperature exhibit and an sophisticated heating factor to preserve your aquarium drinking water at the ideal temperature for your freshwater or saltwater fish. The Precision heater also features a thermal switch which will flip off the moment it rises higher than an inner pre-set temperature, and turns back again on when it cools down, making your aquarium safer for you and your fish. This 300 watt heater is built for aquariums up to 80 gallons.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎3.94 x 1.63 x 16.44 inches 11.68 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎ML90654

Date Initially Available‏:‎January 31, 2011

Manufacturer‏:‎Marineland

ASIN‏:‎B00NETRY44

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Thermal Swap routinely turns off as temperature rises above an interior preset and turns back again on after it cools down.

The state-of-the-art heating aspect has a mica main surrounded by a mesh heating factor for top-quality warmth transfer with increased sturdiness

Highly developed mounting bracket securely attaches to glass and offers 3 window positions to watch the temperature screen

Effortless to see sliding scale tells the correct temperature setting. Major dial perspective reveals the location from an more site.