Top 10 Best apron front kitchen sink Reviews

Product Description

We are a manufacturer of hand-made sinks. Agabok with professional production lines and cutting-edge technology specialized in devote to providing kitchen products. Brings the unique, elegant, fashionable, and quality kitchen products to every customer and home.

Noise reduction and condensation

Use sound guard undercoating and thick rubber padding, Noise-proof bottom rubber pads effectively cancel noise from daily use, Anti-condensation Thickening Noise Reduction Coating, absorb sound from the source and isolate condensate.

33-inch workstation Handmade stainless steel kitchen sink



The apron front farmhouse kitchen sink is constructed of thick 16 Gauge SUS304 grade stainless steel that will never rust or tarnish. With an innovative NANO finish, the stainless steel is overlayed with a colored finish that is resistant to wear and abrasion. The finish has a matte texture that is fingerprint and stain-resistant.

Specification:

Type: Single Bowl Kitchen Sink

Mounting Type: Apron Front

Sink Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Brushed

Sink Dimension: 33″W x 22″L x 10″D

Overall Sink Depth: 10″

Thickness: 16 Gauge

Workstation Kitchen Sink

Steps which overhanging lips on the front and back as a track for sliding the built-in accessories convert your sink to a workspace.

Stainless Steel Grid And Strainer

Stainless steel bottom grids protect the sink from scratches and acts as a drying rack for pots and pans. Stainless steel strainer keeps the drainpipe free of debris.

Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack

Work as a drying rack, made of stainless steel and flexible silicone frame, easy to fold or roll up tightly for storage. easy to clean, strong enough to hold dishes, pots, and pans.

Cutting Board

This cutting board is constructed of natural bamboo, very sturdy, won’t crack or warp, resists odors.

Basket Strainer

Rear drain placement keeps food and debris from clogging the drainpipe and prevents water flow while the drain grooves in the basin channel water towards the drain.

Rounded Inside Corners

All inside corners and edges are slightly curved for easy cleaning while at the same time retaining the resolutely modern look.

16 GAUGE Stainless Steel

16 GAUGE (1.5mm thick) SUS304 Grade Stainless Steel is dent and rust-resistant. Nano coating, and sound insulation.Low-maintenance and long-lasting.

33-inch Black Stainless Steel Apron-Front Sink



Heavy Duty: Made with SUS304 stainless steel in 16-Gauge stainless steel, this stainless steel sink is highly resistant to corrosion and dents.

Perfect Draining :X shape radial and around the water hole is a slope design to allow complete water drainage.

Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack: perfect for rinsing produce, drying dishes, and protecting countertops from hot items. Strong enough to hold dishes or pans or pots.

Cutting Board: This cutting board is constructed of natural bamboo, very sturdy, won’t crack or warp, resists odors.

Stainless Steel Colander: This colander is constructed of hardwood and stainless steel. Ideal for vegetables or fruits washing and drying.

Stainless Steel Grate: The heavy-duty stainless grid keeps dishes elevated for easy draining, and protects against scratches to preserve the beauty of your sink.

Drain Assembly With Cover: Premium stainless steel drain assembly with strainer keeps debris out of the drainpipe.

Material

304 Stainless steel

304 Stainless steel

304 Stainless steel

Style

Farmhouse, Apron-Front

Drop in, Topmounted

Undermount

Size

33″x22″x10″

33″x22″x10″

32″x19″x10″

Thickness

16 Gauge

18 Gauge

18 Gauge

Fast Drainage

✓

✓

✓

Noise Reduction

✓

✓

✓

Additional Accessories

Steel Strainer, Dish Grid, Cutting Board, Roll-up Dish Rack

Steel Strainer, Dish Grid, Cutting Board, Roll-up Dish Rack

Steel Strainer, Dish Grid, Cutting Board

👍【SINK DIMENSIONS】: The black kitchen sink dimensions are 33 in. L x 22 in. W x 10 in. D. Package comes in a black stainless steel farmhouse sink, cutting board, colander, roll-up Rack, bottom rinse grid, basket strainer drain assembly.

👍【DURABLE CONSTRUCTION】: This 33 inch farmhouse kitchen sink is constructed of Dent-resistant SUS304 stainless steel in 16 Gauge for superior strength and durability. Commercial grade black Nano brushed finish, easy to clean, and long-lasting. Large Deep Single Bowl for as much as pans and pots to clean for daily use.

👍【FAST COMPLETE DRAINAGE】: This stainless steel kitchen sink with Nano coating is good for sound -dampening and protect your cabinet from condensation. Sloped bottom with X shape drain grooves to allow complete water drainage. Optimized bottom slope keeps water from pooling and prevents fragile glassware from toppling over.

👍【WORKSTATION DESIGN】: This apron front farmhouse kitchen sink is designed with ledges on the front and back provide a track as a workstation sink for saving space. It can be switched to a cutting board or a separate sink mode. If you don’t want to wash the dishes, the cutting board covers the entire sink also covers your dirty dishes.

👍【QUALITY ASSURED】: Please believe that Agabok always focuses on product quality, pls buy with confidence. Welcome to contact us if you have any questions about this single bowl farmhouse sink.

