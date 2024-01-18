Top 10 Best ao smith water heater thermostat Reviews

Top 10 Rated ao smith water heater thermostat in 2023 Comparison Table
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- 【Sturdy and Durable】This robust, yet lightweight dual hex tool is composed of A3 Carbon Steel Galvanized, a non-corrosive material. AISI A3 Steel, a top-tier Cold work tool steel, belongs to the high carbon alloy tool steel category. This allows for effortless removal of the most significant residential screw-in water heater elements and anode rod size, including those in RVs and Camper Travel Trailers.
- 【Dimensions】One end of this tool measures 1-1/2-inch hex for removing all residential screw-in water heater elements, while the other end measures 1-1/16-inch hex for removing all 3/4" NPT anode rods. This makes regular water heater maintenance effortless without the need for any additional equipment.
- 【Practicality】The overall length of this tool is 10 inches (250mm) with 0.31" (8mm) cross holes for turning (compatible with any screwdriver), offering the necessary clearance for an accurate connection and effortless loosening. This ensures you won't damage the bolts or injure your hands in the process, providing ample room for water heater maintenance.
- 【Suggestions】Regular servicing of your water heater is essential to protect your tank and ensure its longevity. Water heater maintenance has become a thing of the past with this tube tool, making removal and re-tightening straightforward thanks to its ideal dimensions. This makes your job easier and saves time.
- 【Compatibility】Suitable for removing all residential/RV screw-in water heater elements produced before 1991 and all water heaters manufactured after 1994. Also compatible with all 3/4" NPT Thread Anode Rod Sizes.
- Easy to Use Kit: Helps you easily remove and replace your RV's water heater drain plugs
- Compatibility: Included wrench fits both 7/8-inch and 15/16-inch drain plugs
- Angled Design: Allows wrench to reach tight places
- Features: Wrench features prongs to help open and close drain valves and petcock drains
- Includes: (1) wrench, (2) ½-inch NPT replacement plugs and Teflon tape
- Provides Protection: Helps protect your RV or home water heater from excess temperature and water pressure
- Connection: ¾-inch NPT connection allows hookup to RV and home water heaters; Dimensions: 1 3/16-inch shank; 4-inch probe
- Factory Setting: 150 PSI/210° Fahrenheit
- Features: Extension probe is epoxy-coated to prevent corrosion buildup; Construction: All brass body with stainless steel pressure spring
- Certification: CSA certified to ANSI Z21.22
- Extends the life of a water heater by attracting corrosive elements in the water
- Aluminum anode rod
- 5/8"diameter x 9.5" long
- Provides corrosion protection
- 3/4" NPT fits Suburban/Mor-Flo water heaters
- Helps Inhibit Scale: Polyphosphates, included in This Product bind calcium and magnesium hardness minerals, preventing them from becoming a solid to help reduce the build-up of mineral scale in pipes and water using appliances
- Helps Protect Hot Water Heaters: Extend the life of water-using appliances such as water heaters, clothes washers and dishwashing machines, as well as plumbing fixtures like faucets, pipes and shower heads by reducing scale build-up and corrosion
- Not a Filter, A Scale Reduction System: System diverts only a small portion of water passing through the system head into the cartridge to inject polyphosphates in minute concentrations and return it to the water supply to help reduce scale build-up
- Minute concentrations of polyphosphates help reduce scale build-up by inhibiting the build-up of hardness minerals onto metallic surfaces. Polyphosphates also help reduce corrosion by forming a thin protective layer on the inner-surface of pipes.
- Maintains Efficiency: By Inhibiting Scale Build Up On Heating Elements, Helps Maintain Water Heater Efficiency
- Filter for use with: Whole House Sediment Filter (AO-WH-PREV or AO-WH-PRE). Use only certified, genuine A. O. Smith filters for continued contaminant removal and system performance.
- Longer lasting appliances - whole house filter system designed to reduce sediment from every tap.
- 5 micron filtration - reduces sediment smaller than the human eye can see.
- Replacements made easy - no plumber necessary. Replace filter every 6 months. Standard capacity (2.5") filter is perfect for household sizes of 1-4 people.
- Includes 2-pack of replacement sediment filters.
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】Z Turn-up Kit Includes (2) 4500W 240V COPPER Water Heater Element, Insert Length: 13-9/16". 3500W@208V
- 【ONE YEAR WARRANTY】Includes (1) Upper Water Heater Thermostat, (1) Lower Water Heater Thermostat, 120V ~ 480V
- 【Interchangeable】Therm-O-Disc Type Thermostat, Can interchange with APCOM type.
- 【More Durable】Extra Longer Life of Heating Element with Chromed Coating on the Heating Area
- 【Versatile Fits】The Tune-up Kits in Plumber's pack Fits Most Water Heaters with Dual Elements - Rheem, A.O Smith, Whirlpool, GE, Richmond, Ruud, BRADFORD WHITE; CRAFTMASTER; GENERAL ELECTRIC; GS WOOD; KENMORE; LOCHINVAR; RELIANCE; RICHMOND; STATE; MOR-FLO; APCOM etc
- Replacement Filter For The Advanced Main Faucet Under Sink Water Filter System (AO-MF-ADV) - Easy replacement and no plumber necessary. Includes one Claryum filter. Does NOT fit AO-MF, AO-FF, or AO-MF-B filter systems.
- Advanced Filtration - Reduces up to 99% of 77 harmful contaminants including lead, mercury, asbestos, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, chlorine, and more.
- Claryum Filtration Reduces Harmful Contaminants – those you can see, smell and taste, and those you can’t – for optimally clean water.
- Filter lasts 784 gallons or 6 months - No water is wasted, and nothing is added to your water during the filtration process.
- IAPMO Tested & Certified to NSF/ANSI standards 42, 53, and 401 +P473.
