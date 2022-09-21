Top 10 Best antique gold exposed brass wall mount shower faucet Reviews

Top 10 Best antique gold exposed brass wall mount shower faucet in 2022 Comparison TableAre you finding for top 10 rated antique gold exposed brass wall mount shower faucet for your money in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 82,987 customer satisfaction about top 10 best antique gold exposed brass wall mount shower faucet in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
Our Best Choice: Antique Brass Exposed Shower Fixture Set 8 Rain Shower Head 2 Double Knobs Cross Handle Shower Faucet Combo System Unit Set Dual Function
Merchandise Description
Gotonovo
Gotonovo is a skilled Equipment & Household Enhancement retailer. We are aimed at supplying our clients merchandise with superior high-quality.
Specification
Faucet Materials: Brass
Finish:Antique Brass
Mounting: Wall-Mount/Double Cross manage
Top rated Showerhead: 20cm(8inch)
Best Shower Materials: Brass
Gap Heart(very hot and cold h2o) Length On The Wall: 15cm(6inch)
Slid Bar Peak: Adjustable 80cm-120cm(31.4inch-47inch)
Spray Hose: 150cm(59inch)
Connection: NPT 1/2
Recommendation: Faucet really should be mounted 800-1000mm higher than the ground
8″ Rain Shower Head
360 swivel faucet
Tub Mount
Dual Purpose
Content
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Brass
Complete
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Gold Polish
Antique Brass
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Antique Brass
Tub Spout
✓
No
✓
No
No
No
Functionality
Triple Functionality
Twin Functionality
Triple Function
Twin Function
Twin Functionality
Dual Perform
Set up kind
Wall Mount
Wall Mount
Wall Mount
Wall Mount
Wall Mount
Wall Mount
Strong Design:The wall mount shower set produced from brass, avert to be discolored,rusty,antique brass end
Features：2-Useful shower fixture,diverter switches amongst leading shower, hand spray,not incorporate the tub faucet
Trustworthy Design：Adjustable height brass slide bar,59” Shower Hose,double knobs cross cope with to command h2o and warm water
Very quick to Install:Floor mounted,quickly retrofit your present shower without having a rework.Appear with all the mounting components and installation instruction.If want tub mount,want to buy the further acquire :3-3/8″ adapter adjustable swing arms for tub mount
Adjustable Hole Length:The gap heart distance on the wall is 5.9 inch(15cm). Occur with NPT 1/2 adapter to regulate set up hole length in between 5.1 inch to 6.4 inch(13cm-16.5cm).