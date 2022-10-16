Top 10 Best antique bronze bathroom light fixture Reviews

Top 10 Best antique bronze bathroom light fixture in 2022 Comparison Table
EDVIVI Marya Drum Crystal Chandelier, 4 Lights Glam Lighting Fixture with Chrome Finish, Adjustable Ceiling Light with Round Crystal Drum Shade, Dining Room Light for Living Room, Bedroom, Kitchen
- GLAM DESIGN: This luxurious modern chandelier features an intricate crystal encrusted drum shade, three rows of high-quality cascading hanging glass crystals and a durable chrome finish.
- AMBIENT LIGHTING: The 4-Light beaded crystal chandelier design ensures that a subtle glow of light is emitted in the room that adds drama and mood lighting. Takes four (4) max 60-watt candelabra (E12) bulbs (not included). Compatible with led bulbs for cost efficiency and energy saving.
- BRIGHTEN YOUR HOME: This drum pendant light would beautifully adorn any bedroom, living room or dining room with ambiance, light and style that captures the eye.
- FIXTURE DIMENSIONS: 17 in. Dia x 20 in. H with crystal hanging, Drum Dimensions: 17 in. Dia x 17 in. H
- ADJUSTABLE HANGING: The ceiling light fixture chain is 39 inches long and is adjustable. It can be shortened by removing some links, which makes it perfect for practically any ceiling height or room size. Maximum Height 60 in.
The Original Gypsy Color 4 Light Crystal White Hardwire Flush Mount Chandelier H17.5”xW15”, White Metal Frame with Clear Glass Stem and Clear Acrylic Crystals & Beads That Sparkle Just Like Glass
- ATTENTION** FLUSH MOUNT TO CEILING JUNCTION BOX (installation required) - transform your favorite spaces! Our customers amaze us with where they use our chandeliers including entry way, dining room, nursery, bedroom, bathroom, closet, hallway, stairwell, game room, porch, girls room and even the garage! Our acrylic crystal chandeliers are elegant, suave & sophisticated, and at an affordable price. A delightful mixture of crystals, beading and swag. The possibilities are limitless!
- STRONG & LIGHT WEIGHT-highest quality THICK & FACETED acrylic crystals, Better Than Glass! We use poly-carbonate crystals which is the same material used in bullet proof windows and eye lenses, very light and strong. Glass scratches & breaks easily, needs to be assembled one piece at a time, is heavy and costly. Poly-carbonate acrylic will reflect and refract light similar to glass, comes in many different colors and is way easier to assemble and install than glass. Give it try, we think you’ll like it!
- INNOVATIVE DESIGN – designed in Austin, our chandelier folds flat for shipping, less damage & waste! Our chandelier was designed specifically for shipping right to your door. We figured out how to ship a chandelier folded flat, almost fully assembled, which cuts way down on packaging, weight, damages and waste. So, don’t be surprised when a flat box shows up at your door. It may seem odd at first but it’s actually a very innovative, smart, environmentally friendly design, which is awesome!
- EASY TO INSTALL -unfold arms, position cups, connect strands and it’s ready! All components and installation instructions are included for easy assembly and installation. Uses E12 chandelier bulbs (BULBS NOT INCLUDED). The chain hangs up to 23 inches from the ceiling but can be shortened by removing chain links for perfect height. This seller is located in Austin, TX and can provide a full range of support.
- UL CERTIFIED - ALWAYS AUTHENTICATE UL SAFETY & QUALITY - highest quality standard & safety rating available in lighting! Your chandelier is designed and supported in the USA by a local business out of Austin, Texas. The supplier offers a 1 Year Warranty against all defects including missing parts or replacement components. Must contact the supplier directly.
Canarm ICH282B05ORB25 Sumerside 5 Light Chandelier, Oil Rubbed Bronze
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
Whse of Tiffany RL4025 Jess Crystal Chandelier, 1 11" x 15", Chrome
- Item Dimension:13x10x4
- Indoor Lighting
- Style: modern, rustic, contemporary
- Setting: Indoors Fixture finish: Chrome Materials: Crystal
- Number of lights: One (1) Requires: One (1) 60 watt bulb (not included)
Progress Lighting P4008-31 Five Light Chandeliers, 21-Inch Diameter x 16-Inch Height, Black
- SIMPLE CLASSIC DESIGN: Incorporate a simple, classic lighting design into your home décor with the Five Light Collection’s Five-Light Chandelier is ideal for any dining room or sitting room in new traditional or rustic settings.
- WHITE-SLEEVED LIGHT BASES: White-sleeved candle covers decorate light bases as they surround the vintage frame.
- TEXTURED BLACK FINISH: Swooping curved arms coated in a farmhouse-inspired textured black finish add volume to the light fixture.
- SIZE: Measures 21-inch width by 16-inch height.
- WARRANTY: Our 1-year Limited Warranty guarantees your complete satisfaction with your purchase and includes professional after-sales customer service support. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
Elk Lighting 57027/4 Diffusion Collection 4 Light Chandelier, Oil Rubbed Bronze
- MATERIAL: Made from Fabric, Glass and Metal
- FINISH: Mercury Glass with Beige Organza Outer, with oil rubbed bronze finish
- DIMS: 24W X 24D X 25H
- BULB: 4 light 100 watt medium base bulbs recommended not included
- SPECS: 36 inches of chain, 72 inches of wire
Chloe Lighting CH33353VR21-DC3 Serenity Tiffany-Style Victorian 3-Light Mini Chandelier, 25.8 x 20.5 x 20.5", Bronze
- (3) 60 Watt max E26 Type A Bulb (not included)
- Hardwired, Wall outlet switch
- 486pcs glass cut, 63 crystals
- Expertly crafted with top quality materials
- Finished in an antiqued bronze patina.
Solaris 6 Light Bronze Sphere Chandelier
- Crystorama Solaris 6 Light Bronze Sphere Chandelier
Progress Lighting P4346-20 Americana Chandeliers, 23-1/2-Inch Diameter x 16-3/4-Inch Height, Bronze
- Antique Bronze Finish
- Ivory finish candle sleeves
- Size: 24-Inch Width, 17-Inch Height
- Uses (5) 60-Watt candelabra bulbs
- Progress Lighting has over 5,000 lighting fixtures offered in our catalog, the largest single source for residential and commercial lighting
Hardware House 127547 Chandelier, 5 Light Dover Series/Classic Bronze
- Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish.
- Amber Glass
- Uses 5 - 60W A19 Medium Bulb (not included)
Our Best Choice: DRNANLIT 3-Light Farmhouse Vanity Light Fixture, Rustic Wood Finish Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Shade, Vintage Wall Lighting for Bathroom Hallway Kitchen Living Room
Straightforward&Brief Installation:This 3-light rustic self-importance light-weight has comprehensive extras and straightforward construction. just need to have to join the wire and assemble the shade only. Vivid lamp simply installs both equally up or down for extra flexibility.
Proportions: Our wall mount mild suits properly with any fashion decor, from modern day to farmhouse. Wall light fixture dimension18.3” L x 8”H which is a terrific perfect for your toilet, dressing desk, mirror cupboards, self-importance table, artwork show, dining room, kitchen area, powder space, lobby, hallway.
E26 SOCKET:The 3-mild modern day rest room mild fixture can be compatible with all E26 base bulbs(Bulb not integrated), such as LED, CFL, halogen, incandescent, etc.
Client Provider: If you encountered any problems with our solutions or if you want any more supports, sense absolutely free to get in contact with us, we will often be completely ready to take care of your issues inside of 24 several hours.