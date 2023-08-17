Top 10 Best antique brass bathroom light fixtures Reviews

Top 10 Rated antique brass bathroom light fixtures in 2023 Comparison Table
- Warm Tips: Do not work with solar string lights.
- Warm Tips: Please screw bulbs in tightly. Plug in set and if any bulbs not light, tighten it further.
- Retro Look: Meconard LED edison light bulbs provide a warm light glow and rebuild the retro look of antique filament incandescent bulbs with the benefits of LED.
- Shatterproof: LED filament G40 globe bulbs light are made of plastic, much more Shatterproof than the glass incandescent bulbs, high transmittance, 25 led G40 bulbs per pack, indoor and outdoor use.
- Energy Saving: 1 watt G40 LED edison light bulbs are equivalent to 5 watts incandescent bulbs, save up to 80% energy than traditional incandescent lamp. Lower heat dissipation and higher light efficacy.
- Flush-mount Design & Antique Style: The semi-flush ceiling light (Glass Shade Diameter:8.66 inch /220mm,Canopy Diameter: 4.72inch /120mm, Lamp Height: 7.09inch /180mm ) featuring a unique clear glass shade and vintage style black matte metal base, bringing a modern twist to its Avant-garde retro design.
- Easy Installation & Convenient Usage: Package includes all mounting hardware. The installation of the ceiling lighting is really simple with step by step instructions, perfect for any do-it-yourself project.
- Wide Application & Perfect Decoration: With the exquisite glass lampshade and Vintage matte base design, the semi flush mount ceiling light perfect for Hallway, Entry, Porch, Mudroom, Stairwell, Kitchen, Closet, Kids Room, Dining Room, Bedroom, Living Room, also ideal for commercial areas: Bar, Cafe, Hotel and Restaurant.
- E26 Base Socket & Different Bulb Different Atmosphere: The semi flush pendant light fixture with standard USA socket is compatible with E26 medium base bulb(Bulb NOT INCLUDED), such as incandescent, LED, CFL and halogen bulbs (bulb maximum wattage is 60W). Choose the bulb you like to decor your dream home.
- High Quality & 100% Customer Satisfaction: Our lights dedicated to rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence that result in the highest product quality and safety around the world.
- 【Upgraded Matte Black Finish】The vanity lighting fixtures feature a sleek matte black finish lamp body accompanied by clear glass shades. The upgraded finish not only adds an elegant touch but also includes a scratch and tarnish-resistant coating, ensuring that the black bathroom light maintains its pristine appearance over time. This exquisite bathroom vanity light is suitable for various decoration styles, making it the perfect choice to enhance your home lighting.
- 【Sturdy Construction & Safe Use】The black bathroom lighting is constructed with an all-metal lamp body, including metal holding rings. Additionally, the bathroom vanity light also features a strong and robust metal lamp pole that does not bend or become crooked during use or transportation. The metal ring is more durable and keeps the glass shades securely in place, ensuring both safety and durability for prolonged use.
- 【E26 Heat-Resistant Socket】Our vanity lights feature a heat-resistant ceramic socket that can effectively withstand the heat generated by long-term bulb use. This durability significantly reduces the need for frequent bulb replacements, making our bathroom lights over the mirror a cost-effective and safer option with an extended lifespan.
- 【Up and Down Reversible Mounting】 This versatile vanity light fixtures can be installed in either an upward or downward direction, giving you the freedom to customize the lighting to suit your preferences. It is suitable for various locations such as bathroom mirrors, beds, doorways, closets, living rooms, mirror cabinets, dressing tables, porches, and corridors. Elevate the atmosphere of your home and other spaces with this stylish and adaptable lighting solution.
- ❤【36-month warranty】We proudly stand behind all our vanity lights for bathroom, guaranteeing their quality with a full 36-month warranty. If your bathroom light fixtures encounter any defects or stop working within 3 years, we are here to assist you with troubleshooting or provide a replacement. If you experience any issues with our wall light fixtures, please contact us through the Amazon message box, and we will respond within 24 hours.
- AUTO ON/OFF: The decorative night light with special smart light sensor chip will detect the luminance of surrounding environment, make night light turn on automatically at night and turn off in the daytime. Do not need to switch night lite on manually.
- BRIGHTNESS ADJUSTABLE: This dimmable plug in night light are brightness adjustable from 0lm to 60lm with a slide switch. You can choose the brightness you want to cater to your different usage scenarios.
- ENERGY EFFICIENCY: The night-lights with the maximum power consumption is only 1W, which helps save electricity bills and protect the environment. Perfect for bathroom, kitchen, nursery, hallway, bedroom, kids room, baby room, stairway, toilet, etc.Simple design can make your home more cozy and warm.
- PLUG-IN LED NIGHT LIGHTS: the night light plug in design provides wider brightness in the darkness and gives enough light to guide your way when going to the toilet or getting water in the kitchen at night.
- DURABLE & RELIABLE: nightlights made with high quality plastic,this farmhouse night lights has a long lifespan with over 30000 working hours. The well-designed mini outlook is space-saving and does not block the bottom outlet for other devices.
- You Decide the Style; Are you looking for a black floor lamp with a unique design and also a 100% match with your home style; BoostArea industrial floor lamp is your ideal answer; This standing lamp comes with a built-in E26 Standard Base Socket (Bulb Not Included), which gives you much more space to design it according to your home style and your own taste; When using different shapes and colors of bulbs, the lamp gives various looks; Change the Bulb, Change the Look; Tips: Only for E26 bulbs
- Design, Less is More; BoostArea industrial floor lamp made with matte black metal, without complex adds, this cool minimalist floor lamp offers a comfortable and delightful ambiance to your home with the modern pole and exposed bulb (Bulb Not Included); Less is more, thanks for the simple design, this standing lamp leaves space for you to DIY, you are the designer for your unique room; Pick it as the floor lamps for bedroom or living room, enjoy with vintage, mid-century or contemporary styles
- Easy Assemble and Use; This 63 inches floor lamp is easy to assemble without any tools, you just need to screw all the parts together via following the instruction on the page; 6 ft cord and its compact base allow you to move the modern floor lamp in any corner of your room, sliding it behind a sofa or place it beside a cabinet as you like; Besides, combined with the footswitch, you can easily tap the cool floor lamp on or off with your foot; Easy to assemble and use, makes your life much easier
- Whole Metal and ETL Listed; This industrial floor lamp is 100% made of metal from head to toe; With a strong metal pole and weighted metal base, this vintage floor lamp provides good stability from falling, which is safe for you and your family; Besides, this black floor lamp passes ETL Safety Standard Test, it ensures the safety and quality of this Edison floor lamp
- Compatible with smart devices; You can plug this corner floor lamp in the smart plug (not included), add it to your home appliances group, and easily controlled it by your phone; This boho floor lamp stand also compatible with an E26 smart bulb (not included), intelligent design help you enjoy easier life and home automation
- 【Soft Warm White】 The 2700K LED candle light bulbs give off warm and comfortable lighting with 90+ High CRI (color rendering index). The bulbs deliver pleasing bright warm glow, crisp color, no strobe, great for indoor and outdoor enclosed lighting fixtures
- 【Extremely Long Life & Save Money】 The LED candelabra bulbs are built with top quality materials and comply to all electrical criteria - with a focus on longevity and environmental sustainability. 35,000 hours long lifespan, replace your old 40W incandescent bulbs by 4W Filament LED bulbs, saving you the cost of frequent bulb replacement
- 【100% Safe】 All Hizashi bulbs are UL Listed (#E479832), they are manufactured under the strictest quality assurance guidelines. Our professional and dedicate engineering team are making every effort to provide the safest electrical products to worldwide customers
- 【Fully Dimmable】 Smooth and broad dimming from 10%-100% (from dark to the brightest), compatible with most of modern LED dimmers, No flickering, No noise. We believe you will be away from flickering or poor dimming after changing to Hizashi bulbs
- 【LED Flame Tip Style】 Flame tip shape, classic clear glass design with exposed filament offers a warmly retro appearance, with E12 base, idea for chandelier, pendant light, wall sconces, sputnik light, bathroom vanity light, ceiling fan, lamp post in room, hallway, entryway, porch etc
- Decorate your home or office with this fashion cage lantern lamp. The sturdy base makes it ideal on your table or desk.
- Emits soft warm white light, this set of 2 desk lights will add warmness and sweetness to your room, making your room lively. VINTAGE DESIGN - Ironwork of exquisite
- Ironwork of exquisite workmanship reflects vintage style, which will increase the aesthetics of your home.
- A unique piece of home decor whether turned on or off, lantern lamp stands 6.7" tall, 5.6" wide and deep. Exterior housing made of durable metal..
- Perfect for your friends or family who likes retro lighting and interesting home or office decor. Makes an ideal housewarming, Father's Day, Mother's Day, birthday, or anytime present
- ✔️【Durable Quality Construction】- The bath light fixtures are made of sturdy metal in a brushed nickel finish and can get through years of usage without getting oxidation and color fading. Matching with high-quality clear glass shades, our bathroom vanity lights will illuminate an all-around light beam in your room.
- ✔️【Modern Design & Fantastic Size】- Our wall bathroom light fixtures brushed nickel is designed in a refined and contemporary style on the wall when lighting to create a touch of brilliance in your residence. With size 14.17'' L x 3.93'' W x 10.21'' H, the gorgeous bathroom light is highly suited for any decoration style, it is also the perfect choice for your home lighting.
- ✔️【Easy installation & E26 Base Required】-For simplicity and convenience in installation, all mounting hardware required is included in the package, what you need to do is connect the wire and assemble the shades. Besides, our bathroom vanity light is E26 base and 2 bulbs (Max 60W/bulb) are needed, please note the bulb is not included. Incandescent, CFL, halogen, and LED bulbs are suitable, but Vintage Edison bulbs are recommended.
- ✔️【Wide Applications】-This mirror vanity light fixture can be mounted with the light up or down according to your demand. It is perfect for daily lighting in the bathroom, bedroom, staircase, living room, hallway, and foyer, and also acts as an art décor in business activities like exhibitions, galleries, restaurants, bars, cafes, etc. Perfect choice for a gift for all occasions like Christmas or New Year.
- ✔️【Good Quality and No-worry Buy】-Our lamps are made with a sturdy metal lamp body and quality glass shade, each product has been well tested by the manufacturer to ensure a high-quality product before being shipped. If your vanity lights have any defects or stop working within 24 months, contact our after-sale customer service to help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product.
- ✨【High Quality & Antique Design】2 light vanity light comes in a matte black finish, giving it a stylish contemporary look. Metal Back-plate advanced electroplate craft and sealing technology, rust-proof, fog-proof, anti-corrosion, and moisture-proof, which is suitable for humid environment. High quality thick clear glass shades well protects the bulb and maximizes its light, and increases the classic ambiance in any space. This wall sconce perfectly fit with any style, from modern to rustic.
- ✨【E26 Heat-Resistance Socket】Our luxurious indoor wall sconce supports any LED/CFL/or other E26 base bulbs (MAX 60W), you can update the look of the vanity fixture at any time simply by changing the bulb. With heat-resistant sockets, our elegant vanity light can maximize protecting the bulb and extend its lifespan. This 2-light wall lighting also could be fully dimmable when used with dimmable bulbs and compatible dimmer switch, to control the desired brightness.(★Bulbs NOT Included).
- ✨【Easy & Dual Installation】Industrial fireplace wall sconces comes with all mounting hardware accessions and direction for a quick and easy installation. Just need to connect the wire and assemble the shade only. you can install by yourself instead of hiring an electrician and spending more money. Besides, due to the simple appearance design of the bath wall light, it can be installed up or down direction as you like, it means that you could fully enjoy the fun of decorating your own house.
- ✨【Wide Applications】 Define your living space with the handsome farmhouse look of this exquisite iron bath light. The retro look will be an eye-catcher in whichever room placed. You can fit for Mirror Cabinets, Hallway, Closet, Powder Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedroom, Foyer, Entryway etc. Installed a 2-light bathroom vanity lighting in your house, enjoy the warmth and rustic charm them.
- ✨【Satisfaction Guaranteed】 For safe to use, the black vanity light has successfully passed multiple quality inspection before shipping. Our 2-year limited warranty will guarantee your complete satisfaction with your purchase. It is time to breathe new life into the mundane everyday with a refreshed lighting design. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- ❤【Updated Stepless Dimming( 0-100% ) Floor Lamp】Unlike the traditional non-dimmable floor lamps for living room, our dimmable floor lamp is fully Stepless Dimmable. Just simply twist it and then you can adjust the industrial floor lamp in the brightness range of 0 to 100% according to the needs of different scenes. Perfect for general indoor areas which including Dining room, Living Room, Bedrooms, Office, Kitchen, Corridor, Cafe, Basement, Bar, Club, Restaurant, Library and Reading Room.
- 【Elegant Appearance】With design of the elegant, simple black metallic construction make the tall tree lamp well matched to styles of industrial, vintage and farmhouse furnitute. The special birdcage lampshade makes it ideal for multiple styles of decoration, such as minimalist, industrial and mid-century. The multi-head design cage shade lampshade brings soft warm light you need and adds decorative effect to your room.
- ❤【68 Inches Floor Lamp】 68 inches height, this industrial floor Lamp with Metal Base diameter 9.8 inches. 6.17ft/1.88 meters long power cord makes it easy to put your LED floor lamp anywhere. The farmhouse floor lamp is specially built with a heavy, stable base and lamp pole to ensure it keep standing steadily even on the carpet. Strong holding pole, No Bending No Leaning. Sturdy Pole Heavy Base Stable & Firm.
- ❤【3 x 800 lumens LED Bulbs Included】Our floor lamps are designed with 3 E26 lamp holders. Compatible with a variety of normal E26 LED, CFL, incandescent and halogen bulbs etc(Dimmable Bulb Only). This set comes with an E26 base bulb, 25,000 hour bulb life, 6W(60W equivalent), 800 lumens, 2700K (warmwhite), No flicker or buzzing.
- 【36 MONTHS AFTER-SALE SERVICE】We proudly stand behind all of our products 100%, which is why we offer a full 36 months after-sale service. If your lamp has any defect or stops working within 3 years, we help you troubleshoot or send a whole new product. ( If you have any problems with our standing lamp, please be sure to let us know and we will reach you at the soonest and help you)
Our Best Choice: AKEZON 3-Light Bathroom Vanity Lights, Bathroom Lighting Fixtures Over Mirror, Matte Black & Antique Brass Finish with Clear Glass Shade, KW-7221-3
Product Description
Model
KW-7221-3
KW-7221-2
KW-7219-3
KW-7219-2
KW-7220-3
KW-7220-2
Number of lights
3
2
3
2
3
2
Finish Color
Matte Black & Antique Brass
Matte Black & Antique Brass
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Dimensions
24″(L) x 6.5″(W) x 11″(H)
15.5″(L) x 6.5″(W) x 11″(H)
24″(L) x 6.5″(W) x 11.5″(H)
15.5″(L) x 6.5″(W) x 11.5″(H)
22.5″(L) x 6″(W) x 12.5″(H)
14″(L) x 6″(W) x 12.5″(H)
Max wattage
60W x 3
60W x 2
60W x 3
60W x 2
60W x 3
60W x 2
Light direction
Downlight/Uplight
Downlight/Uplight
Downlight/Uplight
Downlight/Uplight
Downlight/Uplight
Downlight/Uplight
Base Type
E26
E26
E26
E26
E26
E26
Recommended Bulbs
ST64/ A19
ST64/ A19
ST64/ A19
ST64/ A19
ST64/ A19
ST64/ A19
PERFECT ADDITIONS: This light fixture is ideal for bathroom vanity, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table, powder room, kitchen sink, and bedroom, living room, dining room, foyer, hallway, staircase, coffee room, restaurant, etc.
DIMENSIONS MEASURE: 24”(L) x 6.5”(W) x 11”(H). This vanity lighting can be mounted facing upward or downward to meet all kinds of mirror and lighting needs.
BULB REQUIREMENTS: Compatible with E26 medium base LED, Incandescent, CFL light bulbs. 3 x ST64 LED Edison light bulb recommended (Max 60W, bulbs and dimmer are NOT included).
SAFETY & GUARANTEE: UL listed for safety. 3-year limited warranty and 30-days full refund for your 100% satisfaction. Any questions or concerns, please feel free to email us, we will reply to you within 24 hours.