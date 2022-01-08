Top 10 Best ansi class 3 safety vest Reviews

ansi class 3 safety vest – Are you Googling for top 10 best ansi class 3 safety vest for your budget in 2021? Our team had scanned more than 15,249 customer satisfaction about top 10 best ansi class 3 safety vest in 2021, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- PROPER FIT, PROPER PERFORMANCE: Correct fit is essential for proper performance; that is why we make a size chart available (located in on images) to ensure that our customers find the right size for them. Size charts are available in both inches and centimeters measurements to maximize accuracy. We highly recommend using your shirt size as a reference. If you have any other questions or need assistance, feel free to contact us directly. We are always happy to help!
- WHERE STYLE MEETS SAFETY: Our KwikSafety EXECUTIVE Class 3 Safari Safety Vests are made out of Bright Breathable Polyester Mesh designed with Silver Reflective Tape for maximum visibility and black trimming to provide a clean, finished look. There are (2) Chest Pockets for smaller lightweight objects, and (2) Expandable Cargo Pockets with grommets to store bigger heavier items.
- SAFETY DESIGN REQUIREMENTS - Our KwikSafety EXECUTIVE Class 3 Safari Safety Vest is designed with a fluorescent yellow & orange background material with retroreflective/ combined-performance material bands specifically placed to comply with ANSI standards. Both the fluorescent background material and reflective bands were tested by ISO.IEC 17025 accredited lab. Its material does not affect the users adversely, is soft, and free of sharp edges that may cause irritation or injuries while in use.
- CLASS, TYPE & ALL THE HYPE: Here at KwikSafety we provide The Safety You Need | The Style You Want. Our Type R Class 3 safety vest has (1) horizontal band around the torso & reflective bands on the shoulders and sleeves to offer greater visibility & allow our vest to be used in occupational environments including exposure to traffic from public access highway right-of-ways or temporary traffic control (TTC) zones or work vehicles and construction equipment.
- ANSI COMPLIANT: Don’t entrust your safety to anything less. Crafted in full compliance with ANSI/ ISEA 107-2015 Class 3/ Level 3 safety vest standards, our Safety Vest is classified as Occupational HVSA for roadway uses. Providing day and night visibility enhancement, our KwikSafety Safety Vest can be used by roadway construction workers, utility workers, survey workers, forestry workers, school crossing guard, parking and tool gate personnel, and airport personnel.
- MATERIALS: 100% Polyester H-Vis Reflective Material, Durable, Breathable, Lightweight and Machine Washable. Customers who prefer a Loose Fit should order next 1-2 sizes up. Please check the size chart before placing the order!
- HIGH VISIBILITY AND 360° REFLECTIVITY: Neon Yellow Safety Vest Body is highly visible with Two 2-inches wide reflective strips cover the waist, the chest, the shoulders, and the back area. She provides 360°protection while you are working under daylight or low light conditions
- 9 MULTI-FUNCTION POCKETS DESIGNED: This Safety Vest comes with 9 Front Pockets with Zipper Velcro clamshell closure for easy access. Extra Pouches for mobile phone, flashlight, and/or laser pointer. Mic-Clip Holder located on both chest front
- INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS: Multiple Applications for Municipal Workers, Constructions, Contractors, Renovation Professionals, Engineers, Surveyors, Forestry, Warehouse Personnel, Securities, Parking Attendants, Public Safety Officers, Airport Ground Crews, Crossing Safety Guard, Cycling, Wildness Hiking, Park Walking, Jogging, Motor Riding, or Volunteering.
- CERTIFICATIONS: Full compliance with ANSI/ISEA 107 Class 2 Type R. Any Imperfection are guarantee for Full Refund or Exchanged. Risk-Free! ADD TO CART NOW
- Features "U" ANSI configuration 4" ANSI certified reflective tape with contrasting color. Fully compliant with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R, Class 3, not FR
- Front zipper closure
- 4 hook-and-loop closure pockets
- Dual chest straps
- Machine washable
- ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Type R Class 3 compliant. Polyester solid front & mesh back with 300 Denier Oxford pockets for durability. Durable webbing around neck and hem.
- 2” Silver reflective tape with contrasting ANSI compliant trim. Reflective armholes for added visibility. Zipper closure.
- 4 Grommets - Tethering & flagging tape, dirt & rain removal, tool keepers & lanyards. Comes with 2 mic tabs.
- 8 Pockets (includes 4 pen/tool pockets): 1 Expandable Radio Flap Pocket; 1 Split Multi Pen/Tool Pocket; 3 Lower Front Pockets (2 flap / 1 open); 2 Lower Inside (load bearing & tablet); 1 Map Pocket with Zipper Access
- 25 washes. Available sizes: Small to 5X-Large
- ANSI-compliant polyester mesh (3.3oz)
- Zipper Closure
- 2" ANSI-compliant reflective
- 【Design】VENDACE Hi vis vest is unisex,polar fleece lined,thermal front pockets and neckline,when you work, you can wear the reflective side, and in life, you can wear the polar fleece side.1 chest pocket and PVC ID Card.The sleeveless jacket keeps you warm in winter.
- 【Material】Orange/Yellow safety vest is made of 100% polyester 300D oxford outer shell + PU coating waterproof and windproof to keep you dry while still being breathable for comfort.Polar fleece lined keep you warm.
- 【High Visibility 360°Reflectivity】ANSI/ISEA 107-2015 Class 3,360°reflective striping-protect your safety in low light conditions.It makes you safe.
- 【Application】This winter safety vest is for construction workers, survey crews, surveyors, contractors, emergency responders, EMS, engineer, forestry, firefighter, police, crossing guard, public safety, security, traffic and parking attendants. Or for recreational activities such as: cycling, hunting / hunter, running, volunteering, jogging, bike, bicycle, motorcycle, and volunteering.
- 【QUALITY】Safety outdoor workwear vest is top class quality and construction ensures wearability, comfort, safety and wear and tear.Machine Wash with Cold Water.
- Durable and breathable polyester mesh (3.3 oz./112 gsm)
- Zipper front closure for easy on/off
- 2” wide reflective tape set on 3.5” contrasting background for ultimate visibility
- Reflective trim outlines the whole vest enhancing visibility
- Quick access to mic tabs/safety glasses holder
- ANSI/ISEA 107-15 CLASS 3 TYPE P & R – Meets visibility standards and requirements for those working in dangerous settings where visibility is the highest priority, including EMS, construction & traffic control
- COOLING COMFORT – This sleeved safety vest is made of tricot polyester interlock; highly breathable, durable and keeps you comfortable on the job
- TOTAL 4 POCKETS – Vest has 4 sealed pockets, 2 chest and 2 waist, offering several compartments for keeping your valuables and tools secure
- HIGH VISIBILITY & FUNCTION – Other features include StarTech reflective tape which provides excellent visibility, zipper closure, radiophone clip strands and D-ring access slot
- COLORS THAT GLOW – This safety vest is available in fluorescent yellow/green, black, and orange; comes in a wide range of sizes, from XS – 5XL
- 【Safety Comes First】Fonirra hi vis safety fleece vest strictly comply with ANSI/ISEA 107-2015,Type R, Class 3 standards. 2-inch reflective strips provide enhanced 365°reflectivity and protection during work or outdoor activities under any lighting conditions.
- 【Unique Considerate Design】Sleeveless, with a stand-up zippered collar for additional face shielding and protection. Two (four in total) front pockets on both sides of the vest make excellent hand warmers and are ideal to keep small items safe and protected from the elements. Heavy duty construction front zipper.
- 【Extra Convenience&Comfort】Keep out the elements for added comfort with a water-repellent, wind-tight outershell.
- 【Highly Versatile】Ideal for multi- work space/jobs: construction, road work, forestry, warehouse,airports,crossing guard,surveyors,manufacturing,volunteer,etc |recreational activities: night walking, running, cycling, hiking, etc.
- 【Easy Care】Machine washable (wash / iron inside out in cold water / low heat, hang to dry).
- STYLE – Jacket is based on the classic style of the original bomber jacket; 100% waterproof and windproof, keeping you safe in the most demanding conditions. Refer to the Size Chart Image before purchasing the item
- INSULATION – Polyfill insulation provides superior insulation from the cold
- HIGH-VISIBILITY – StarTech reflective tape far exceeds safety apparel standards
- ADAPTABLE – Reflective jacket features polyurethane coated oxford polyester shell; rain jacket for men features removable inner fleece liner
- DETACHABLE HOOD – Premium work rain gear with detachable snap hood with pouch to conceal hood
Ergodyne – 24159 Reflective Safety Vest, ANSI Class 3, Hi Vis Two Tone, 6 Easy Access Pockets, GloWear 8346Z Orange
