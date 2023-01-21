Top 10 Best anker solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Featuring DC and specialized “Anderson” ports, PowerHouse II 800 works with most solar panels.

A max input of 120W and MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) technology work together to ensure optimal recharging efficiency.

Reinforced on all 8 corners, PowerHouse handles just about anything you can throw at it.

Multiple light modes for any situation.

PowerHouse’s AC outlets are optimized to deliver constant power to low-draw devices like CPAP machines.

1. What is recommended for first-time use?



To prevent over-discharge, PowerHouse is shipped with its battery deactivated and needs to be charged before first-time use.

2. Does the AC port support devices that demand more than 500W?



Each AC outlet supports 500W max power output and both AC outlets cannot exceed 500W in total. Please do not use the AC port for devices requiring more than 500W.

3. Can I use PowerHouse II 800 with any solar charger?



Any (12V-28V) solar charger with a DC 7909 male connector or Anderson connector can recharge PowerHouse II 800. PowerHouse will automatically adapt the current for safe and reliable charging.

Please note that the Anderson solar input and DC input can not be used simultaneously.

4. Is there “phantom” power loss when no devices are connected?



When any of the control buttons are turned on, even if no devices are being charged, there will still be a certain amount of no-load power consumption. To avoid this, make sure the power is turned off when not in use.

Massive Cell Capacity: Packing a whopping 777 watt-hours, this powerful charging station serves as a reliable emergency backup or handy travel companion.

Power it All: With 2 AC outlets, 2 USB-C ports, 4 USB-A ports, one vehicle-class outlet, and 2 DC outlets; PowerHouse II 800 is compatible with virtually all essential devices.

Fast and Furious: With output topping 770W, every small appliance runs optimally and every device charges as fast as possible; with zero interference at full load. Get a MacBook Air to 50% charge in around 40 minutes.

Back on the Road: PowerHouse itself recharges in as little as 4.9 hours with the combined DC and USB-C inputs allowing for 240W power flow.

What You Get: PowerHouse II 800, AC adapter , USB-A to USB-C Cable, USB-C to USB-C Cable, Car Port to DC Cable, welcome guide, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.