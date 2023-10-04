Top 10 Best angel soft toilet paper Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Viva Signature Fabric Paper Towels have a high quality cloth-like softness and toughness to support you energy as a result of your hardest cleansing duties. This pack of Viva paper towels involves 12 Family members rolls, with 143 sheets per roll. Viva Signature Fabric paper towels are 2X more durable when moist vs. the primary benefit manufacturer, standing up to the weekly bathroom deep cleaning or even eradicating stuck on mess on pots and pans. Uniquely cloth-like, Viva Signature Cloth towels are completely ready to help you reach an outstanding deep clear all over your residence.

Product Dimensions‏:‎21.25 x 16 x 11.75 inches 11.25 Kilos

Product model number‏:‎10036000509479

Date Very first Available‏:‎February 21, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Kimberly-Clark Corp.

ASIN‏:‎B07MF2937F

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

2X much more long lasting when moist vs. the top value model

Fabric-like texture that is delicate on pores and skin

Best for deep cleaning and scrubbing

Works good as a rinse and reuse towel

Sourced from responsibly-managed forests

Activity Dimension paper towel sheets = 11. inches x 5.7 inches

Skip the shop and get Viva Signature Fabric paper towels sent