Top 10 Best ancheer electric bike Reviews

Product Description

A high-performance, shock-absorbing, front suspension fork can take your original riding comfort to the next level. You can expect better handling, improved cornering capabilities, and an overall smoother riding experience. Aluminum Alloy double-walled rimsare for greater durability as well as faster ride with less drag.

Out of City! ​Packs All Your Need !!!



The newest ANCHEER 27.5 Hummer electric commuter bike/mountain bike packs all you need to ensure your top performance while out riding hills and trails. With the perfect combination of professional 21 speed gearing and 500W 5 levels pedal assistance as well as throttle accelerating to speeds of 22mph will be no issue at all, while it’s Both high strength and light weight forks and 27.5″ tire will absorb any bumps on the way down the trail. Topped off with Front and mechanical disc brakes for full stopping control, the 2022 ANCHEER Hummer electric bike gives you all the feature required to be king of the e-commuting!

Main Components & Electric System：



Kindly note: Our model is 6’1″ Recommended height: 5’1”–6’4”

Frame: Aluminum alloy 6061 Brake: Front and rear disc brakes Fork: High strength carbon steel fork Derailleur: Shimano 21 Speed Gears Rims: Aluminum double-walled rims Wheels: 27.5’’X1.95 mountain professional Wheels Vehicle weight: About 53 lbs Load capacity: 330lbs Meter: LCD 5-speed level smart meter Lithium-ion Battery: 48V 10Ah / 480Wh Maximum speed: 35km/h 22mph Mileage: 36km/22miles(throttle mode)-60km/38miles(pedal assist mode) Charging time: 6 hours Motor: 48V 500W high speed brushless gear motor

48V 500W Stronger Powerful Motor

Compared with 36V, 48V has faster acceleration and provides more powerful power when climbing, 48V 500W motor provids more than enough to power your daily commute, a cruise on the mountain, or a meander along your favorite trail. With speeds up to 22 mph, it will get you there swiftly.

Tips:

Considering the weight of the whole ebike, the bike cannot handle long slopes exceeding 40 degrees, nor can it be used for AM DJ FR DH

48V 10Ah / 480Wh Larger Capacity Battery

The 48V 10.4Ah battery, which means capacity 480Wh, is larger than 36V 10.4Ah battery. The battery is super-secure while riding but easy to remove, and can be charged at any household outlet on or off the bike.

The long-range battery and off-road capability make it the perfect choice for go-anywhere hybrid riders who hear the call of adventure.

Battery range of 22 to 40 miles. The range depends on the weight of the rider, the type of use, the gradient, outdoor temperature, etc.

Larger 27.5” wheels, Softer Seat and Disc Brakes

Larger wheels hold more speed than smaller wheels due to rotational inertia, making the 27.5″ a faster ride than a conventional 26″ wheel. A larger wheel provides better traction due to a larger contact patch, or more simply, the larger wheel means more rubber is touching the ground.

Softer mountain bike seat make you ride more comfortable and front and rear disc brakes ensure your safe riding.

LCD Display



5-speed assist levels smart meter.

Speed Display, Battery Level Display, Mileage, Self-checking error function. You can have more choice for 5 speed mode than normal 3. The LCD display make you can read your statistics easily.

High Strength Carbon Steel Suspension Fork



Aadopts strong high strength carbon steel suspension fork. Bright front light for night ridng

Shimano 21-Speed gears



Shimano 21-Speed gears increases stronger hill-climbing power, further range variation, and greater terrain adaptability.

High Guality Material for Commuting or Off-Road Adventures



You don’t like to limit your rides to one kind of terrain. Rail trails, gravel, city streets, back roads, bike paths—you want to ride it all! You’re looking to expand your horizons with an e-bike so you can ride farther and faster and explore more of the world around you

Item Weight‏:‎52 Pounds

Department‏:‎Unisex-adult

Date First Available‏:‎January 9, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎TIANJIN GAMMA ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

ASIN‏:‎B085J1YC45

