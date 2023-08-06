Top 10 Best american water heater thermocouple Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Gasoila 1/2 inch x 260 inch for Fuel High Density Yellow PTFE Specialty Sequence Thred Tape. Intended for chemical installations and sealing lines carrying normal gas, propane, butane and oil. Use on all sorts of pipe. Non-toxic. Tension selection up to 10000 PSI. Temperature vary -450 to 500 degree Fahrenheit.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎2.25 x 2.25 x .75 inches .6 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎YT70-24

Day 1st Available‏:‎September 15, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎Federal Procedure

ASIN‏:‎B008HPVUUY

State of Origin‏:‎Italy

Satisfies MIL Spec MIL – AA-58092

Thickness is 3.8 milli-inches

Density is 1.3 – 1.45 gram for each cubic centimeter

Use on all sorts of pipe

Tensile minimum PSI – 1600