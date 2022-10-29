Top 10 Best aluminum lounge chairs for pool area Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: Leasbar Patio Chaise Lounge Chairs Pool Outdoor with Headrest Recliner 5 Position Adjustable Mesh Alu 2 pcs Grey
Product Description
Leasbar Patio Chaise Lounge 2pcs
The breathable mesh seating, 5 position adjustable backrest and arch armrests make the lounge chairs a great spot for relaxation. The detachable pillow bring additional comfort while lying on the chaise lounge. Made from stainless aluminium tubes, the frame ensures a long lifetime in outdoor. The sturdy structure can bear a weight up to 330lbs.
Curved Seat
0 Difficulty Assembly
We understand that the installation of the chaise lounges could be a big problem for our customers. So we upgraded our product to make it easier to be assembled. Also, we made a video to give customers a more specific guidance.
Watch the video in the image area!
Keep the screws only 30% tight until you put all pieces together.
Adjust the position of each part at last.
5 Positions Adjustable
perfect for unwinding
Our patio chaise lounge allows you to independently recline the backrests into 5 positions. Simply adjust the bracket at back to convert the lounge chair into any postition you want.
Thanks to the sturdy yet lightweight design, the lounge chair set is portable for carrying around, which makes it a good choice for patio, porch, balcony, garden, poolside and beach.
Meditating
Reading
Sleeping
Sunbathing
Details at a Glance
Breathable Mesh
The seat part is made of breathable and robust textilene material, which make the chaise lounge a perfect choice for summer heat.
Screw Caps
The screw caps not only beautify the uncovered screws but also protect the hardwares from rusting. A delicate detail!
Detachable Pillow
The soft pillow gives your head a comfy support. It can be placed differently up to your needs. Time for chilling and relaxing!
Rustfree Frame
The thick powdered aluminium frame not only has a beautiful look but also is anti-rust in long time outdoor use. Capacity: 330lbs.
Versatile Applications
Tips
Order
Carefully check the size in the images to make sure that the furniture meets your expectation.
Delivery
Carefully check the contents in the packages against the assembly instruction before you start the assembly. If there’s something missing please ask us for help.
Installation
Keep the screws only 30% tight until you put all pieces together. The loosely combined pieces are easy to adjust.
Maintainance
Though the cushion covers are water-resistant, we suggest buyers put away the cushions during rainy days.
Material
Textilene+Aluminium
Textilene+Aluminium
Textilene+Aluminium
Rattan+Steel
PE Plastic
Corlor Option
Blue, Grey, Black
Blue, Grey, Black
Blue, Grey, Black
Blue, Red, Grey, Brown
White, Grey, Black, Teak
Pieces
2
2
2
3
1
Foldable
x
x
x
x
x[Ergonomic Design] The breathable mesh seating, 5 position adjustable backrest and arch armrests make the lounge chairs a great spot for relaxation. The detachable pillow bring additional comfort while lying on the chaise lounge.
[Solid Structure] Made from stainless aluminium tubes, the frame ensures a long lifetime in outdoor. The sturdy structure can bear a weight up to 330lbs.
[Versatile Application] Thanks to the sturdy yet lightweight design, the lounge chair set is portable for carrying around, which makes it a good choice for patio, porch, balcony, garden, poolside and beach.
[Easy Assembly] The package includes all accessories like bolts and screws. With the detailed instruction you can finish the installation in a short time. No extra tools required.
[Customer Service] Accessories included. For detailed installation instruction please watch the video in the image area. Free replacement or refund! If there are any questions or problems, please feel free to contact us.