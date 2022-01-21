Top 10 Best allpowers solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About ALLPOWERS



Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions. Whether you are in family emergency, hiking camping, outdoor RV, etc., ALLPOWERS provides reliable power that you can take your adventure anywhere.

Why Choose ALLPOWERS 60W Portable Solar Charger?



* Junction Box: 18V and 5V junction box

* Faster and safer charging with our advanced technologies. Professional and million+ happy users.

* High efficiency conversion rate: up to 22%, while most of the similar products on the market is 15% or even lower.

* Whether you’re charging a generator, car, laptop or refueling a power pack, solar power has you covered. Our foldable portable polycrystalline solar panels are rugged, reliable, and easy to use. Harness the sun with portable solar power wherever you are.

High Efficiency

60W solar cell is made from US, up to 22% efficiency, providing endless energy for laptop, power station,cellphone and other battery under sun.

IP66 Waterproof & Durable

The waterproof grade is IP66, which can completely prevent dust from entering, and it will not enter the interior if it is directly sprayed by water in any direction, but it is strictly forbidden to immerse the entire product in water.

Adjustable Bracket

The convenient stand is easy to store and keep standing, which can help you get 125% sunlight at the same time, and don’t worry about finding a place to hang up or getting dirty.

Easy carry through the handle

* Unfolded Size：830*535*10mm/32.7*21 *0.39in

* Folded Size：535*360*20mm/21*14.2*0.8in

* Net Weight: 2.05kg/4.51lb

Junction Box Unique Parallel Port Design



Connection Method:

1. Using a 5525 to 5521 DC cable , plug the 5525 male connector into one of the solar pannel DC output port.

2. Plug the 5521 male connector to parallel port.

3. The total DC output port connect to a controller or laptops, generator, other 18V DC-powered devices.

Specification:

Maximum Power: 60W

Maximum Power Voltage: USB:4.6V/DC: 18V

Maximum Power Current: USB:2.4A/DC: 3.3A

Open Circuit Voltage: USB:5V/DC:22.3V

Cell Type: Monocrystalline silicon

【High Conversion Efficiency】:ALLPOWERS solar panel 60W is made from monocrystalline solar panel cells with high conversion efficiency, up to 22%, which is much higher than the typical solar panel generator/charger. Compatible with most solar generator/portable power station on the market. Widely use for laptops, cellphones, pads, and other devices.

【Dual 5V USB + 18V DC Output】: Unique voltage regulator design to ensure stable voltage and current, delivering energy up to 2.4A for 5V DC port, suitable for smartphones, tablets, power banks, digital cameras and more. The 18V DC output(18V/4A) can charge your laptop or 12V car battery and ALLPOWERS Power Stations or other generator, parallel connecting port for connecting multiple foldable solar panel.(Note: All the solar panel total watts no more than 240W)

【Foldable & Portable】1/3 lighter than the same power of solar slicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size. Folded size only 21×14.2×0.8inch, 4.5lb, Great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electric and won’t take up much room in your bag.

【Waterproof & Durable】Constructed with a durable and IP66 waterproof nylon, The solar panel is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Short circuit and surge protection technology keep you and your devices safe.

【Package Contents】ALLPOWERS 60W foldable solar charger, alligator clip cable, DC 5.5×2.5mm to 5.5×2.1mm cable, DC 5.5×2.5mm to Anderson, 5 laptop connectors, instruction manual, 18 monthes warrantee and friendly customer service

So you had known what is the best allpowers solar panel in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.