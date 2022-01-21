Top 10 Best allpowers solar panel Reviews

allpowers solar panel – Are you finding for top 10 rated allpowers solar panel for your money in 2022? We had scanned more than 47,161 customer satisfaction about top 10 best allpowers solar panel in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- ▶【Huge Power to Output】: ALLPOWERS 200W portable solar panel kit is made from US, up to 22% efficiency and 1/3 lighter than the same power of solar silicon. 200W Output can provide more power to your devices and charge it faster.
- ▶【Compatible with Most Solar Generators】: ALLPOWERS 200W foldable solar panel is compatible with most portable power station on the market. The portable solar panel kit includes different sizes of connectors for portable solar generator( MC-4 to Anderson / MC-4 to DC ).
- ▶【Waterproof, Durable and safe】: The foldable solar panel 200W constructed with durable and waterproof IP66 nylon and adjustable bracket. The outdoor foldable solar charger is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. It can help your devices receive the most effective sunlight safely.
- ▶【Foldable & Portable】: Folded size only 25.6x20.3x2.4inch,13.9lb, portable solar panel 200W is great for traveling the without electricity and won't take up much room in your bag. ALLPOWERS foldable solar charger features MC-4 output(25A max), providing endless power for power station in camping, outdoor, garden, motorhome, and caravan under the sun.
- ▶【Package Contents】: ALLPOWERS 200W foldable solar panel, MC-4 to 5.5x2.5mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, DC 8mm adapter, DC 3.5x1.35mm cable, DC 5.5x2.1mm cable, instruction manual, 18 months warranty and friendly customer service.
- ☀️3-in-1: ALLPOWERS portable solar panel 100W has 2 USB ports(5V/2.4A per port) for charging your 5V devices( like smart phones) , and 1 DC output(18V/5A) for charging your laptop, portable generator or 12V car battery; No additional battery needed for charging external devices, 100% green energy.
- ☀️High Efficiency: ALLPOWERS portable solar panel 100W uses solar cells which is made from US, up to 23.5% efficiency, and the waterproof surface treatment effectively protects solar charger. ALLPOWERS foldable solar panel 100W is compatible with most solar generators in the market.
- ☀️Slim and Powerful: 100W portable solar charger is only 4.73 lb, 1/3 lighter than the same power of solar silicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same foldable solar panel size. Unfolded Size: 37*37*0.39in, Folded Size: 12.6*7.5*3.6in.
- ☀️Simple Style: eyeholes enable easy attach portable solar panel to backpack while traveling; Portable and frame design in folded fit for outdoor, indoor, travel, camping, and RV use, no space occupy.
- ☀️Package Contents: ALLPOWERS 100W Foldable Solar Charger, 5 laptop connectors, DC 5.5x2.1mm to 5.5x2.5mm cable, 1.5m Alligator clip cable, USB cables, carabiners, instruction manual, 18 months warranty and friendly customer service.
- ▶【Made for Solar Generator】: ALLPOWERS 100W foldable solar panel is compatible with most solar generator/portable power station on the market. The portable solar panel kit Includes different sizes of connectors for portable generator( MC-4 to Anderson / MC-4 to DC ).
- ▶【High Efficiency】: ALLPOWERS 100W portable solar panel kit is made from the US, up to 22% efficiency, 1/3 lighter than the same power of solar silicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in comparison with the same portable solar panel kit size.
- ▶【Foldable & Portable】: Folded size only 20x25.6x1.2inch, 7.9lb, portable solar panel 100W is great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electricity and won't take up much room in your bag. ALLPOWERS foldable solar charger features 1*MC-4 output(25A max), providing endless power for laptop, power station in camping, outdoor, garden, motorhome, and caravan under the sun.
- ▶【Waterproof & Durable】: The foldable solar panel 100W constructed with durable and waterproof nylon and adjustable bracket to receive the most effective sunlight. The outdoor foldable solar charger is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Short circuit and surge protection technology keep you and your devices safe.
- ▶【Package Contents】: ALLPOWERS 100W foldable solar panel, MC-4 to 5.5x2.5mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, 8mm DC adapter，3.5x1.35mm cable, DC 5.5x2.1mm cable, instruction manual, 18 months warranty and friendly customer service.
- ▶MC-4 USB and DC Output Methods: MC-4 Output can deliver 25A(max)current while the DC port only carry 10A, Dual USB port(5V/2.4A per port) for charging your 5V powered gadgets, and 18V DC output(18V/3A) for charging your laptop or 12V car battery and portable generator, the junction box parallel connecting port for connecting multiple foldable solar panel.
- ▶High Efficiency: 140W solar cell is made from US, up to 22% efficiency, providing endless joice for laptop, power station,cellphone and other battery under sun
- ▶Foldable & Portable:1/3 lighter than the same power of solar slicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size. Folded size only 22x14.2x0.2inch, 9.9lb, Great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electric and won't take up much room.
- ▶Waterproof & Durable: Constructed with a durable and waterproof nylon and adjustable bracket to receive the most effective sunlight; The solar panel is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Short circuit and surge protection technology keep you and your devices safe.
- ▶Package Contents：ALLPOWERS 140W foldable solar charger, MC-4 to 5.5x2.1mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, MC-4 to alligator clip, 5 laptop and power station connectors, instruction manual, 18 monthes warrantee and friendly customer service.
- ☀️ ALLPOWERS trickle battery charger maintainer can charge 12V batteries with the power of the sun and create 5 watts of energy
- ☀️ Mono-crystalline silicon panel works in all daylight conditions and is weatherproof（rain drop is OK, but not completely waterproof）for added durability
- ☀️ Works with automotive, motorcycle, tractor, boat batteries, car battery and more
- ☀️ Built-in blocking diode to prevent reverse discharge, not only maintains the battery lifetime but also extends its usage life.
- ☀️ Package: ALLPOWERS car battery charger, cigarette lighter plug, clip line, suction cupds, instruction manual, 18-month warranty and friendly customer service
- ▶ 【606Wh/164000mAh Huge Capacity】: ALLPOWERS portable generator is possibly the smallest and lightest power station on the market. A high-density lithium-ion battery allows for a more compact build than that of lead-acid power packs. Works quietly without raising your voice or feeling disrupted, widely used for indoor or outdoor such as family, office, fishing, hunting, farm or the job sites.
- ▶ 【Solar Generator】:The 606Wh generator can be charge to 80% within 5 hours, fully quickly recharged within 8 hours by connecting one 100W foldable solar panels (package included).
- ▶ 【Bluetooth Connection and Wireless Charging】: Aipower App supports iOS 9.0 or above /Android 4.3 or above. Ultimate wireless stability, with Bluetooth technology that connects your devices in a wink. With wireless charging function, cool and more convenient.
- ▶ 【Portable & Foldable with Adjustable Bracket 】:1/3 lighter than the same power of solar slicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size. Foldable design with a handle, it is convenient to carry it wherever you go. Adjustable bracket to receive the most effective sunlight.
- ▶ 【Package Contents】：ALLPOWERS 606Wh portable power station , AC adapter, 1x100W foldable solar charger, MC-4 to 5.5x2.5mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, 8mm DC adapter，3.5x1.35mm adapter, DC 5.5x2.1mm adapter, instruction manual, 18 monthes warrantee and friendly customer service.
- ☀️High-efficiency encapsulated solar panel, providing enough power for DIY
- ☀️Solar panel kit with battery, power small motors or other loads; perfect devices for science project
- ☀️Portable, compact & stylish size with solid attractive casing
- ☀️UV treated surface and durable weatherproof PCB board
- ☀️Package contents: 5V 500mAh 2.5W solar panels(2 solar panels, totally 5W)
- 【Huge Rated Current】The solar charger controller with 30A rated discharge current is compatible with lead-acid batteries (OPEN, AGM, GEL) change 12V or 24V automatically, Dual USB 5V/2A output ports support mobile phones, tablets or other 5V devices.
- 【Multiple Protection Functions】Equipped with overcurrent protection, short-circuit protection, inverse connection protection, low voltage, and over-load protection, and have fully 3-stage PWM charge management. This 30A solar charge controller will help you improve the system efficiency safely and prolong the life span of the battery.
- 【Intelligent Functionality】Build-in industrial micro controller for automatical management, memorizing various parameters set by the user and the data won't be lost when the battery runs out. The solar controller will turn off automatically once the voltage is too low.
- 【Great Heat Dissipation】 Dual mosfet reverse current protection, low heat production(ALL electronic components generate heat when they are running,it is better to shelter them for better heat dissipation, avoid direct sunlight exposure or damp place)
- 【LCD Display and Easy to Use】 Intuitive LCD display that can clearly indicate the status and data is able to switch modes and parameter configuration, suitable for home, industrial, commercial, etc.
- 【Compatible Mirco USB Output】ALLPOWERS 3.5W Solar power supply with Micro USB output is compatible for most of security camera in the market. The solar panel will gives the endless green power for your rechargeable camera and you needn’t take down the camera to charge it.
- 【360°Flexible Installation】The 16.4ft (5m) cable allows for flexibility when choosing the location. Exclusively engineered with alloy ball to adjust 360-Degree angle can meet different installation needs, can adjust angles at will to get the maximum sunlight energy.
- 【5V 3.5W Solar panel】ALLPOWERS 3.5W Solar panel kit with High-efficient PV materials and transparent glass can faster transfer sun energy to electricity up to 22% efficiency. Waterproof and working condition is -5 ° F to 120 ° F (-20 ° C to 48 ° C)
- 【IP67 Weatherproof】ALLPOWERS 3.5W Solar panel is made of durable, long-lasting and weatherproof PVC material which is smooth enough to drain the rain and water drop. No worries about placing it outside in all seasons, even if extreme environments like rain, sleet or heavy wind.
- 【What You Get】ALLPOWERS 3.5W Solar Panel, Telescopic Bracket, Screws, User Manual, 2 Years warranty and friendly customer service.
- 【Solar Battery for Power Station and Other Devices】: ALLPOWERS 500W portable power station features 2*AC ports , 1*TYPE-C port , 3*USB ports, 2*DC ports and 1* car socket. ALLPOWERS portable solar panel 140W has 1* USB port for charging your 5V devices, 1 DC output for charging your laptops or pads, 1*MC-4 output for solar generator or 12V car battery; No additional battery needed for charging external devices, 100% green energy.
- 【High Efficiency】: ALLPOWERS portable solar panel 140W uses solar cells which is made from US, up to 22% efficiency, and the waterproof surface treatment effectively protects solar charger. ALLPOWERS folding solar panel 140W is compatible with most solar generators in the market. The 606Wh generator can be fully quickly recharged within 5-6 hours by connecting one 140W foldable solar panels (package included),efficient and portable.
- 【Phone Remote Control】: The power station can be remote controlled by your phone. ALLPOWERS App supports iOS 9.0 or above /Android 4.3 or above. Ultimate wireless stability, with Bluetooth technology that connects your devices in a wink. The portable power station can be start easily and reliably.
- 【Slim and Powerful】: Power station is only 11.66 lb, and 140W portable solar charger is only 9.9lb, 1/3 lighter than the same power of solar silicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same foldable solar panel size. Folded Size: 22x14.2x0.2inch. Great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electric and won't take up much room.
- 【Package Contents】:1* ALLPOWERS 606Wh portable power station , 1* AC adapter, 1* ALLPOWERS 140W foldable solar panel, MC-4 to 5.5x2.1mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, MC-4 to alligator clip, 5 laptop and power station connectors, instruction manual, 18 months warranty and friendly customer service.
ALLPOWERS 60W Foldable Solar Panel Charger (5V USB + 18V DC Output + Parallel Port) Monocrystalline Waterproof IP66 Portable Solar Panel for Solar Generator, 12V Car Battery, Laptops and Cellphones
Product Description
About ALLPOWERS
Since 2010, ALLPOWERS has focused on the research and design of portable power station and foldable solar panel, we committed to providing clean, green and sustainable power solutions. Whether you are in family emergency, hiking camping, outdoor RV, etc., ALLPOWERS provides reliable power that you can take your adventure anywhere.
Why Choose ALLPOWERS 60W Portable Solar Charger?
* Junction Box: 18V and 5V junction box
* Faster and safer charging with our advanced technologies. Professional and million+ happy users.
* High efficiency conversion rate: up to 22%, while most of the similar products on the market is 15% or even lower.
* Whether you’re charging a generator, car, laptop or refueling a power pack, solar power has you covered. Our foldable portable polycrystalline solar panels are rugged, reliable, and easy to use. Harness the sun with portable solar power wherever you are.
High Efficiency
60W solar cell is made from US, up to 22% efficiency, providing endless energy for laptop, power station,cellphone and other battery under sun.
IP66 Waterproof & Durable
The waterproof grade is IP66, which can completely prevent dust from entering, and it will not enter the interior if it is directly sprayed by water in any direction, but it is strictly forbidden to immerse the entire product in water.
Adjustable Bracket
The convenient stand is easy to store and keep standing, which can help you get 125% sunlight at the same time, and don’t worry about finding a place to hang up or getting dirty.
Easy carry through the handle
* Unfolded Size：830*535*10mm/32.7*21 *0.39in
* Folded Size：535*360*20mm/21*14.2*0.8in
* Net Weight: 2.05kg/4.51lb
Junction Box Unique Parallel Port Design
Connection Method:
1. Using a 5525 to 5521 DC cable , plug the 5525 male connector into one of the solar pannel DC output port.
2. Plug the 5521 male connector to parallel port.
3. The total DC output port connect to a controller or laptops, generator, other 18V DC-powered devices.
Specification:
Maximum Power: 60W
Maximum Power Voltage: USB:4.6V/DC: 18V
Maximum Power Current: USB:2.4A/DC: 3.3A
Open Circuit Voltage: USB:5V/DC:22.3V
Cell Type: Monocrystalline silicon
【High Conversion Efficiency】:ALLPOWERS solar panel 60W is made from monocrystalline solar panel cells with high conversion efficiency, up to 22%, which is much higher than the typical solar panel generator/charger. Compatible with most solar generator/portable power station on the market. Widely use for laptops, cellphones, pads, and other devices.
【Dual 5V USB + 18V DC Output】: Unique voltage regulator design to ensure stable voltage and current, delivering energy up to 2.4A for 5V DC port, suitable for smartphones, tablets, power banks, digital cameras and more. The 18V DC output(18V/4A) can charge your laptop or 12V car battery and ALLPOWERS Power Stations or other generator, parallel connecting port for connecting multiple foldable solar panel.(Note: All the solar panel total watts no more than 240W)
【Foldable & Portable】1/3 lighter than the same power of solar slicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size. Folded size only 21×14.2×0.8inch, 4.5lb, Great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electric and won’t take up much room in your bag.
【Waterproof & Durable】Constructed with a durable and IP66 waterproof nylon, The solar panel is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Short circuit and surge protection technology keep you and your devices safe.
【Package Contents】ALLPOWERS 60W foldable solar charger, alligator clip cable, DC 5.5×2.5mm to 5.5×2.1mm cable, DC 5.5×2.5mm to Anderson, 5 laptop connectors, instruction manual, 18 monthes warrantee and friendly customer service
