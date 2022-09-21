Top 10 Best algaecide 60 for pool polyquat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

ProTeam Polyquat 60 is an algae preventative for hard-to-eliminate mustard, black, and blue-eco-friendly algae styles. This item is non-metallic and non-staining. It also reduces sanitizer consumption and is not impacted by high chlorine residuals. Proteam Polyquat 60 promotes glowing blue pool water. This algaecide is remarkably concentrated. Very best of all, Polyquat 60 is built ideal here in the United states to be certain the greatest top quality, permitting you to get with self esteem. Item Dosage Original Remedy: 6-11 fl oz per 10,000 gallons of drinking water. Plan Routine maintenance: 2-4 fl oz for each 10,000 gallons of h2o per 7 days Seen Algae: 11-17 fl oz per 10,000 gallons of drinking water.

Non-Foaming Algaecide

Helps prevent hard to destroy algae

2-4 fl oz per 10,000 gallons of water per week

Poly (oxyethylene (dimethyliminio ethylene (Dimethyliminio) ethylene dichloride: 60%

12 Pack