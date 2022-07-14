Top 10 Best algae control for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide



In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide kills and prevents all types of algae. Including green and yellow mustard algae. Swimming Pool Algaecide can be applied to inground or above ground pools/spas. This non-foaming formula will not cloud the pool water. Swimming Pool Algaecide is non-metallic and safe with well water. Swimming Pool Algaecide is safe to swim after treatment or maintenance. As long as chlorine is within proper range. In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide contains a 10% quaternary compound.

Before adding the In The Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide. Make sure to brush your pool. Clean or backwash your filter. Empty skimmer and pump baskets. Turn on the main circulation pump. Super chlorinate according to water volume and interior type. This will build a chlorine residual.

In the Swim Swimming Pool Algaecide should be premixed and diluted with 9 parts of water. The initial dosage is 26 ounces per 10,000 gallons. Maintenance dosage is every other week, add 16 ounces per 10,000 gallons. If algae persists repeat the process.

Goodbye Algae!

Can be applied to inground or above ground pools/spas

Recommended for use in well water to prevent staining

Fast acting liquid algaecide prevents green and yellow mustard algae

Great for small above ground pools

Safe to swim immediately after application

In The Swim’s Recommended Pool Care



Pool Care and Maintenance

It is important to maintain your pool/spa to keep it clean and healthy all year round. Good habits, such as cleaning your filter or emptying your skimmer basket, will ensure that your investment is protected for years to come. But most importantly, you and your family will be able to enjoy the swimming pool or spa each season.

Water Testing

Testing the water weekly or bi-weekly, depending on use and outside variables, helps keep your pool/spa water healthy. Utilizing a DPD or OTO reagent-based water test kit, test strips, or digital testing will help you monitor the pool or spa water chemistry.

Adjusting and Balancing

Adjusting and balancing your pool or spa water chemistry ensures that you will get the most out of the swimming season. The benefit of having good pH and Alkalinity levels is that it will increase the ability of your main sanitizer to kill bacteria. Balanced pool water chemistry will also reduce chemical and maintenance costs. Balanced pH and alkalinity help prevent corrosion and scale formation on the interior pool surface and surrounding equipment.

Sanitizing

There are many different types of sanitizers used in various pool and spa environments. Clean and healthy water starts by establishing a proper residual chlorine level with shock or concentrated granular chlorine. The most common way to maintain a proper chlorine level is by using trichlor chlorine tablets in either a floater or chemical feeder. Applying these steps to your normal maintenance plan will ensure the elimination of non-living organic contaminants, bacteria, micro organisms, and algae making your water safe to enjoy.

Pool Fun and Safety

Now that the water is properly balanced and sanitized, it’s time to get in there and have some fun! We recommend enhancing your outdoor living environment with games, floats or loungers, toys, and accessories. Get creative!

Safety is of the utmost importance, and there are many ways to help make your pool/spa safer. Having a life ring buoy, a shepherd’s hook, depth markers, coast guard-approved life preservers, door and water alarms and having your local aquatic environment safety regulations on-hand will ensure a fun and safe environment for your family.

Treatment

Even after all your preparation, sometimes life happens and your pool or spa can get away from you. In those moments, we need to start back from the beginning with testing of the water. Now that you have a clear idea of the current readings, your next steps will depend on the type of symptoms your water is presenting. This may include an issue such as algae (green, yellow, black, etc.), cloudiness, living organics, debris, and other water conditions.

FAQ’s

Q: Will this get rid of my algae?A: No, this does not get rid of algae, it prevents it. You need to shock the pool to get rid of the algae. The algaecide is used to prevent it from coming back.

Q: What is the initial dosage?A: The initial dosage is 26 oz. per 10,000 gallons.

Q: How long do I have to wait to swim in my pool after using this?A: You can swim immediately after using this algaecide. No waiting is necessary.

Q: Is this a foaming algaecide?A: This is a non-foaming algaecide and will not cause cloudy water.

Q: Will this prevent all types of algae?A: No, this algaecide only controls the growth of green and mustard algae.

