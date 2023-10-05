Top 10 Best air pump for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

UHdod 4000mAh Rechargeable Electric Air Pump



WHY CHOOSE OUR AIR PUMP?



1, 4000mAh rechargeable lithium battery

4000 mAh battery, can work continuously for about 30 minutes.

2. Inflate quickly and save your time

The electric air pump is powerful, making all your work easy and fast.

3. Wildly Application

Air pump for inflatables with 4 nozzles of different sizes, suitable for various equipment.

4. Portable and easy to carry

The air pump is small in size, light in weight and easy to carry, especially suitable for camping use.

5.Safe & Comfortable

The air pump for inflatables designed with high-quality material which makes it anti air leakage and more durable, come with great heat dissipation keeps the air pump cool to the touch at all times.

4000mAh Electric Air Pump

You can charge the usb air pump easily by power adapter, computer, car USB port or power bank due to the built-in USB port, fell free to use the battery powered air pump at anytime and anywhere, especially for travel and outdoor activities, bring you more convenience and happiness with you family.

Quick Inflate and Deflate

The inflatable air pump is suitable for most inflatable products, such as air cushions, swimming rings, kids inflatable swimming pools and other inflatable toys ect. The air pump can also be used to deflate, for example, to deflate household vacuum compression bags and other products that require deflation.

Wide Applications

The inflatable pump is equipped with four nozzles, suitable for most of the inflatable products. Different sizes of nozzles can meet your different needs of inflation or deflation.The air pump for inflatablesis easy to carry and store, which is very suitable for travel, camping, vacation or outdoor activities.

Air Pump Package Included:

4 x Nozzle

1 x USB cable

1 x Protable bag

1 x User manual

1 x Rechargeable air pump

Warm Tips:

1, Do not use the product during charging.

2, Do not put your fingers into the inflation and deflation ports.

3, This electric air pump is not for Balloons, Yoga ball, Football, Basketball and Car tires.

4, We recommend one continuous using time no more than 12 minutes for better prolong lifetime of the air pump.

5, The air pump cannot pump up the queen sized air mattress/camping inflatable cushions air bed.

Product Dimensions‏:‎3.9 x 4.3 x 3.9 inches; 11.5 Ounces

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎January 11, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎AOLI

ASIN‏:‎B08SLYMFJB

