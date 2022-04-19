Top 10 Best air pillows for pool closing Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Swimline 4 x 15-Foot Air Pillow is the ultimate companion to any winter pool go over. This Swimline air pillow will continue to keep your pool and go over risk-free from ice in the winter months since it assists to keep water off of your pool deal with. The pillow pushes your pool deal with up off the water's surface so the water is not going to freeze to your pool protect, serving to to stop destruction to your pool protect in the course of the through the cold off year. When inflated, it actions 4 x 15 feet major. Hold h2o off the top rated of your pool protect and lengthen your cover's lifespan with the Swimline 4 x 15-Foot Air Pillow. We are an Licensed Swimline Swimming Pool components supplier! Swimline is a loved ones owned and operated small business started in 1971 and is the major company of high top quality pool solutions. At its inception, Swimline was the biggest producer of in-floor and higher than-floor pool liners, handles, and all related add-ons.

4 x 15-foot air pillow supports your winter pool go over

Pushes your pool protect up off the water’s area so the water won’t freeze to your pool protect

Retains water off the best of your pool address

Helps safeguard and extend the life of your deal with

For higher than-floor swimming pools