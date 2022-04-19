Top 10 Best air pillows for pool closing Reviews

Top 10 Best air pillows for pool closing in 2022 Comparison Table
Swimline 4 x 4 Foot Winterizing Closing Air Pillow Cushion for Above-Ground Swimming Pool Cover (3 Pack)
- WINTER AIR PILLOW: 4 x 4-foot air pillow supports your winter pool cover
- FOR ABOVE GROUND POOL COVERS: PiIlow is for above ground pools to help prolong and protect your above ground pool cover
- NO WATER FREEZING: The pillow pushes your pool cover up off the water's surface so the water won't freeze to your pool cover; Keeps water off the top of your pool cover
- EASY ASSEMBLY: Easily inflates through an integrated air valve
- SPECIFICATIONS: Cover type: Winter protection; Material: Vinyl; Color: Blue; Dimensions (L x W): 4 x 4 feet; Manufacturer warranty: 30-day warranty
Swimline Winter Pool Cover Air Pillows - 4.5 ft. x 15 ft.
- Measures: 4.5 x 15 Feet
- Heavy-duty 16 gauge vinyl construction
- Air pillow absorbs freezing water as it expands
- Relieves above ground pool walls from stress of ice expansion
- Helps reduce the build-up of rain, leaves or snow on your winter cover
In The Swim Air Pillows Winter Pool Cover, x 4 ft
- Measures: 4 x 4 Feet
- Heavy-duty 16 gauge vinyl pillow may be round or square
- Air pillow absorbs freezing water as it expands
- Relieves above ground pool walls from stress of ice expansion
- Helps reduce the build-up of rain, leaves or snow on your winter cover
Pool Pillows for Above Ground Pools - 4' x 4' Heavy Duty Pool Air Pillow - Winterizing Pool Closing Kit Protects Pool Covers from Snowstorms - Re-usable & Won't Leak or Deflate
- WINTER NEVER STOOD A CHANCE - Your new pool pillow protects your pool covers for above ground pools from the harshest winter weather. Easily inflate & deflate using the patented air valve. Made to be filled in seconds using multiple options (not included): air pump, wet/dry shop vac, leaf blower, vacuum cleaner (reverse setting), hair dryer (cool setting only). Please DO NOT attempt to blow up your pool closing pillow by mouth - you've got better things to do with your time
- SAFE FOR FAMILIES & THE ENVIRONMENT - You can finally say goodbye to wasteful & toxic blue vinyl PVC. The GORILLOW is 100% recyclable & re-usable for multiple seasons. Unlike cheap blue pool pillow floats that contain harmful chemicals, your new winter pool air pillow is NON-TOXIC & safe to use - keeping your family & our planet safe from the toxins released by vinyl PVC
- GORILLA STRENGTH - Specifically does NOT include grommets & cords because tying up pool winter pillows that way puts added stress on the seams, causing them to tear & deflate. Instead, the GORILLOW pool closing kit for above ground pools includes hook & loop tape to secure the pillow to your pool cover. Simply peel, stick, & attach to both the pillow & pool cover. Acting as an ice equalizer pillow for pool, it creates surface tension, absorbing stress placed on pool walls by freezing ice
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL - Along with pools, fountains, fire pits & outside accessories, GORILLOW also protects your outdoor & patio furniture by eliminating snow, water & debris from pooling on your patio furniture covers. *IMPORTANT* - Whether using it as a pool winterizer kit, or furniture cover protector, be sure to inflate ONLY 80-90% FULL with air. This allows room for expansion as weight is added and temperatures constantly change throughout the day
- SUPPORT AMERICAN BUSINESS - Help support an American Small Business (located in magical Orlando, Florida). By shopping with Hooli Home, you help our team of USA engineers continue to source & design innovative swimming pool accessories for your family to enjoy
Robelle 3748-02 Deluxe 4-foot x 8-foot Ice Equalizer Air Pillow for Above Ground Winter Pool Covers, 2-Pack
- Rugged 16 gauge vinyl
- Forces debris from the center of the pool to the sides for easier cleaning
- Brand: Robelle
- Item Weight: 5.0 lbs
Pool Air Pillow 4x4 Ft 2 Pack, Ice Equalizer Air Pillow 0.6mm for Above Ground Pool Swimming Pool Accessories Pool Pillows for Closing Winter with Air Pillow and Pool Cover Connector 2 Set
- This pool air pillows are made of high-density thickening cold resistant material, 0.60mm thick Vinyl (Most Others are Less Than 0.4mm in the Market), True 4 foot X 4 foot, strong and durable, endure the cold hours throughout the winter.
- No need any ropes, no grommets, can be used with our peel-and-stick flexible patches to fix the air pillow in the center, or you can make holes in any direction corner you want to fix.
- High quality pool air pillow can raise the actual pool cover to a height slightly higher than the pool sides, which allows rain water to just dribble off, leave your pool drained, crystal clean the entire off-season.
- PERFECT for closing both your overgroud and inground pool for all winter. Tips：Blow by electric pump will be better.
- What you Get: 4 x 4 Foot Winterizing Closing Air Pillow 2 Pcs, 30 days no reason money back, our 7x24 hour professional service.
4 x 4 Feet 1.8mm PVC Pool Pillows for Above Ground Pool, 4 Packs Winterizing Closing Air Pool Pillow Thick Cold Resistant Winter Pool Pillow Cover Cushion (Blue)
- Package content: you will get 4 pieces of pool pillows for above ground pools to support your winter swimming pool, which are must-have items if you have a pool that needs be winterized, suitable for round pools, oval pools and rectangular pools
- Wear-resistant and thick material: the pool air pillows are made of quality 1.8mm PVC material, which is strong and wear-resistant, they will provide your pool sufficient protection; Enough thickness features to withstand sub-zero temperatures, and they are treated with inhibitors to prevent fading in the sun, which can protect your pool through the whole winter
- Avoid water freezing: the air pool pillow pushes up your pool cover off the water's surface so that the water won't freeze to your pool cover; Keeping water away from the top of your pool cover can help reduce the build-up of rainwater, snow or leaves on your winter cover
- Easy to inflate: with an integrated air valve, the pool pillow can be inflated and deflated faster, which is easy to use, and it remains closed and can prevent leakage, just unscrew to deflate in seconds
- Large size: the pool pillow measures approx. 4 x 4 feet/ 121 x 121 cm, which is enough large for your pool cover, you can tie the four air pillows together to make them float together; You might need more pool pillows if you have bigger area above ground pools; Please note that the duct tape can help close the valve to hold air better
Swimline 4 x 4 Foot Winterizing Closing Air Pillow Cushion for Above-Ground Swimming Pool Cover
- WINTER AIR PILLOW: 4 x 4-foot air pillow supports your winter pool cover
- FOR ABOVE GROUND POOL COVERS: PiIlow is for above ground pools to help prolong and protect your above ground pool cover
- NO WATER FREEZING: The pillow pushes your pool cover up off the water's surface so the water won't freeze to your pool cover; Keeps water off the top of your pool cover
- EASY ASSEMBLY: Easily inflates through an integrated air valve
- SPECIFICATIONS: Cover type: Winter protection; Material: Vinyl; Color: Blue; Dimensions (L x W): 4 x 4 feet; Manufacturer warranty: 30-day warranty
4' Blue Above Ground Swimming Pool Closing and Winterizing Air Pillow
- Above Ground Swimming Pool Closing And Winterizing Air Pillow
- Features leak-proof valve
- Features grommet holes on 2 corners
- Easy to fill using an air compressor
- 0.5 inch high by 48 inches wide by 48 inches deep
The Pool Pillow Pal Above Ground Winter Pool Cover Accessory
- Easily center and connect the air pillow to the winter cover, without any ropes or ties
- Consists of 2 specially designed peel-and-stick flexible patches
- Attach one patch to your air pillow and the other to your winter cover the connect them together
- Keeps the air pillow centered and helps float the winter cover onto your pool
- Eliminates the frustration of tying the pillow into the pool, no ropes needed
Our Best Choice: Swimline 4 x 15 Feet Winterizing Closing Air Pillow for Above Ground Pool Cover
Our rating: (4.7 / 5)
[ad_1] The Swimline 4 x 15-Foot Air Pillow is the ultimate companion to any winter pool go over. This Swimline air pillow will continue to keep your pool and go over risk-free from ice in the winter months since it assists to keep water off of your pool deal with. The pillow pushes your pool deal with up off the water’s surface so the water is not going to freeze to your pool protect, serving to to stop destruction to your pool protect in the course of the through the cold off year. When inflated, it actions 4 x 15 feet major. Hold h2o off the top rated of your pool protect and lengthen your cover’s lifespan with the Swimline 4 x 15-Foot Air Pillow. We are an Licensed Swimline Swimming Pool components supplier! Swimline is a loved ones owned and operated small business started in 1971 and is the major company of high top quality pool solutions. At its inception, Swimline was the biggest producer of in-floor and higher than-floor pool liners, handles, and all related add-ons.
4 x 15-foot air pillow supports your winter pool go over
Pushes your pool protect up off the water’s area so the water won’t freeze to your pool protect
Retains water off the best of your pool address
Helps safeguard and extend the life of your deal with
For higher than-floor swimming pools