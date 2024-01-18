Top 10 Best air king bathroom fan with light Reviews

Top 10 Rated air king bathroom fan with light in 2023 Comparison Table
- FAN COMBO: Exhaust fan and light combo helps reduce foul smell and and is powerful enough for rooms (including bathroom) up to 45 sq. ft. for your convenience
- EFFICIENT: Bright 100-watt lighting capacity (bulb not included) with shatter-resistant light diffusing lens to provide high-quality lasting use
- EASY INSTALLATION: Easy to install and/or replace existing product for DIY'ers. Includes polymeric duct connectors with tapered sleeves for easy, positive ducting and a plug-in, permanently lubricated motor. Our instillation guide is located above the reviews on this page.
- DECORATIVE: Designer styled white polymeric grille complements virtually any decor. Recommended Room Size (Sq. Ft.):45
- SAFE: UL listed for use over bathtubs and showers when connected to a GFCI-protected branch circuit. The Type IC (Insulation Contact) unit features an efficient polymeric fan impeller to ensure quality use
- 20-Inch powder coated metal blade
- 3-speed, 1/6 HP, 120V, 1 phase, totally enclosed ball bearing motor
- Rear mounted pull cord switch and a black, 9-foot, 3-conductor SJT type power cord.Frequency:60 Hz
- ETL and OSHA compliant; Tested in accordance with AMCA standard 230.99
- Up to 3670 CFM.Maximum Sound Level:62 dB
- White, polymeric grill measures 10" x 10", with durable high-impact plastic housing for quiet operation and enhanced performance
- Operates at 90 CFM at 2.5 sones
- Features a special snap-in installation system for easy in-ceiling installation
- Comes with 4" plastic duct collar with back draft damper for quiet operation and draft protection
- Can handle continuous operation, is rated for ceilings insulated to R-40, Culus-listed, HVI 2100-certified, and UL-listed for installation over a tub or shower on a GFCI circuit
- 12-Inch powder coated metal blade
- Black, 9-foot, 3-conductor SJT type power cord
- Rear mounted pull cord switch
- ETL and OSHA compliant; Tested in accordance with AMCA standard 230.99
- Up to 1360 CFM
- Air circulation: 18-inch blades provide comfortable air flow, while the pivoting head allows you to direct air where you need it
- Multi-mount: Slim mount can be installed on walls, I-beams, and more with ease, making it ideal for any industrial setting
- Powerful: 3-speed, 1/6 HP, 120V, 1 phase, enclosed, ball bearing, permanently lubricated split-capacitor motor
- Durable: Three powder-coated steel blades protected by a powder-coated steel grill and mount
- Air movement: Circulates at 3190/2970/2660 high/medium/low CFM, RPMs at 1500/1300/1100, amps at 1.5/1.3/1.0 and watts at 180/150/125
- Decorative bath fan comes with a stylish oil-rubbed bronze grill and ribbed frosted glass light lens, giving your bathroom a sophisticated and illuminating glow
- Operates at 70 CFM at 4.0 scones, and comes with a 4" round duct collar with damper for quiet operation and protection against back drafts
- Exhaust fan and light can be wired to function separately
- Easy installation with included adjustable hanging brackets
- Uses two 26-watt medium base energy-efficient fluorescent lamps (not included), and can also accommodate 60-watt type A19 incandescent bulbs (not included)
- Motor and Blade Assembly Replacement Part for AS50 and ASLC50 Motor and blade replacement part used for AS50 and ASLC50 models
- Heater, exhaust fan and light have grill dimensions of 17.125" width x 9.875" depth and housing dimensions of 14-5/8" length x 8-3/8" width x 6-1/2" depth
- Operates at 70 CFM at 5.0 scones and can efficiently ventilate a 70 sq. ft. bathroom or 85 sq. ft. room
- Consists of a heater blower wheel in one-piece metal that is electronically balanced, and a ventilation blower wheel in one-piece polymeric that is also electronically balanced
- Ceramic heating element is self-regulating, and delivers 1,350 watts of perfectly safe and satisfactory warmth
- Moonstone glass lens is installed in a flip-down lens holder and best functions with a bright 100-watt maximum standard bulb (not included)
- 3-Speed, 1/20 HP, 120V, 1 phase, permanently lubricated, permanent split capacitor motor
- Constructed of metal front grill with impact resistant plastic rear grill and chemical resistant polypropylene blade
- Front mounted rotary and pull cord switch and White, 7-foot, 3-conductor, SPT-2-R type power cord
- 90 degree oscillation or can be locked in non-oscillating position
- ETL and OSHA compliant; Tested in accordance with AMCA standard 230. 99
- OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE: This Homewerk's bath fan ensures comfort in your home by quietly eliminating moisture and humidity in the bathroom. This exhaust fan is 1. 1 sones at 80 CFM which means it’s able to manage spaces up to 80 square feet.
- BATH FANS HELPS REMOVE HARSH ODOR: When cleaning the bathroom or toilet, harsh chemicals are used and they can leave an obnoxious odor behind. Homewerk’s bathroom fans can help remove this odor with its powerful ventilation
- BUILD QUALITY: Designed to be corrosion resistant with its galvanized steel construction featuring a modern style round shape and has an 4000K Cool White Light LED Light.
- EASY INSTALLATION: This exhaust bath fan is easy to install with its no-cut design and ceiling mount ventilation. Ceiling Opening (L) 7-1/2 in x Ceiling Opening (W) 7-1/4 x Ceiling Opening (H) 5-3/4 in. 13 in round grill and 4 in round duct connector.
- HOMEWERKS TRUSTED QUALITY: Be confident in the quality and construction of each and every one of our products. We ensure that all of our products are produced and certified to regional, national and international industry standards. We are proud of the products we sell, you will be too. 3 Year Limited
Our Best Choice: Air King ASLC70 Advantage Exhaust Bath Fan with 70-CFM and 4.0-Sones for 100-watt Incandescent Bulbs, White Finish
