Top 10 Best air conditioner with heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated air conditioner with heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 ""BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas""
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter"
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- 【EASY-COOL】- Compact 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner Unit, Delivers Fast, Cooling for Spaces Up to 400 Sq.Ft in Home, Bedroom, dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms. When the room is cool, switch to the first speed level, this air conditioner will become quiet(Noise ≤52dB) and maintain the temperature while you are sleeping.
- 【3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY】- It has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification and fan. The 3-speeds fan can satisfy your needs and cool your room. With 43.2L/day dehumidifying capacity and bucket-less, self-evaporating operation, this air conditioner makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Perfect for your idea room cooling system.
- 【EASY-TO-USE】- LED display and simple selections panel,full-featured remote, 24-hr timer, plus a quiet ＜52dB output on Low-speed mode for disturbance-free nights. Four castors wheels make it easy to move from place to place, You can place it in your bedroom, study, living room, kitchen, small office, RV, party and etc.
- 【QUICK INSTALLATION】- Your purchase includes: Portable Air Conditioner, Window Mount Kit, Manual. Move your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 59" hose and adjustable window brackets (the standard configuration is 37in-50.2in.), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin! No extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- 【Perfect After Service】- A Window is mandatory and necessary for it to work. All Shinco Portable Air Conditioner Units are covered with 30-Days Money Back, 1 Year Warranty and lifetime expert tech support. If you have any problems, please contact our team to get help. We will reply to you within 24 hours and help you solve the problems.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (17.32 x 13.2 x 27.2 inches and 51.1 lbs) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed, with up and down auto air swing, cools the air to 61 degrees Fahrenheit at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, 52dB on highest setting.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just roll this portable air conditioner with 4 wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11” long) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet using the 70.8 inch long power cord. When not in use, just unhook & store. Window kit includes foam seal, slider bracket, 5.9 inch diameter air exhaust hose, hose inlet and outlet, 2 locking screws and drain hose.
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The LCD full function remote control & top-mounted muted white LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying (50 pints per 24 hours) modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry. Contains 6.7 oz. of R32 refrigerant, which has zero impact on the ozone layer and improves energy efficiency.
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
Our Best Choice: Koldfront WAC8001W 8,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner with 3,500 BTU Heater and Remote
Merchandise Description
Embrace a versatile, window-mounted heating and cooling alternative with the Koldfront 8,000 BTU Window Heat / Great Window Air Conditioner with Remote (WAC8001W). Made for areas up to 350 sq. ft, this window air conditioner doubles as a heater, providing each an 8,000 BTU cooling capacity and a 3,500 BTU warmth operate with involved warmth strip. Three (3) enthusiast speeds and 4-way directional vents permit you handle the route and stream of air, guaranteeing even distribution of air during your space – so you can experience comfy in your household no subject what season it is.
This blend heating and cooling unit is geared up with a great deal of practical features like a 24-hour timer, a slumber attribute and a distant command. A useful Look at Filter gentle reminds you when it really is time to thoroughly clean your filter. A electronic thermostat makes it possible for you to set the window device to your ideal temperature and will routinely keep temperatures amongst 62° F and 86° F, conserving strength.
Energy Efficient:
This Koldfront unit provides various energy-conserving functions, which include a Check out Filter light-weight, thermostat-controlled procedure, snooze manner and Power Saver manner
Digital Display screen with Dehumidifier:
A control panel with digital temperature exhibit and three (3) fan speeds lets you control airflow, with a dehumidifying method to dry your place
Snooze Function:
To preserve vitality, slumber method will regulate the temperature periodically ahead of returning to the established temperature soon after 6 (6) several hours
Make sure you Notice:
Warmth operate is supposed to deliver supplemental heating in addition to an existing heat resource. The heat purpose has a decrease BTU ranking than the great mode and for that reason does not take care of the identical square footage.
Requirements
Design: WAC8001W Dehumidification capability: somewhere around 45 pints/working day 8,000 BTU cooling – 750W/6.3A 3,500 BTU heating – 1320W/11.6A Coverage place: 350 sq. ft. (amazing) 100 sq. ft. (heat) 4 (4) functioning modes which include Dry Method for dehumidifying 3 (3) supporter speeds with vehicle solution 24-hour timer Electronic thermostat-managed heating and cooling Maintains temperatures among 62° F (17° C) and 86° F (30° C) Set up components and temperature seals involved Four-way air directional louvers Input voltage: 115 V / 60 Hz Fat: 70.5 lbs Window width: 26 7/8″- 36″ Proportions: 16.1″ H x 22.6″ W x 23″ D Least window peak: 16 1/2″
8,000 BTU 750W/6.3A cooling, 3,500 BTU 1320W/11.6A supplemental heating performance (Not supposed to be a principal heat source)
Remember to Take note: Heat purpose is only intended to supply supplemental heating in addition to an present warmth source for a great only model of this device make sure you see product# WAC8002WCO
Window width: 26 7/8″- 36″ Minimal window top: 16 1/2″ Input voltage: 115 V / 60 Hz 2 year warranty
Installation components and weather seals provided Coverage place: 350 sq. ft. (cool)
This Koldfront unit provides many vitality-preserving attributes, including a Check out Filter light, thermostat-controlled procedure, snooze method, and Energy Saver manner Please Observe: This window air conditioner does not have to have a wall sleeve