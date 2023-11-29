Top 10 Best air conditioner vacuum pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

From the brand

Innovation Previous All

Our tale



How we bought our get started?

Elitech initiated in the HVAC discipline in 1996 as a world-wide company. With our R&D centre found in Silicon Valley, CA, Elitech has set up subsidiaries all above the entire world.

What would make our item one of a kind?

With above 26 a long time of HVAC merchandise manufacturing experience, Elitech provides a complete line of HVAC tools, with supplemental refrigeration answers, Elitech potential customers the new era of clever HVAC tools.

Why we love what we do?

Our mission is to combine intelligence and innovation with the refrigeration field and make all operate a lot easier.

Freon leak detector triggers on R22, R134A, R404a, R410A and all halogenated refrigerants which includes HFCs, CFCs,HCFCs and blends.

Reaction inside 3 seconds Heat up in 6 seconds.

7 Adjustable Sensitivity Optimum sensitivity is .21oz/yr.

Audible and visual fuel leakage indicators and twin battery indicator.

A adaptable probe around 7.9-inch allows detections in complicated and tough-to-reach parts. 24/7 US Technician Assist by means of E-mail and Mobile phone.