Top 10 Best air conditioner tube Reviews

Our Best Choice: TOPOWN Air Conditioner Portable Exhaust Hose,5inch/13CM Diameter AC Exhaust Tube,79inch Length AC Accessories Hose Replacement for Portable AC, Counter-Clockwise Thread Air Vent,AC Hose 5 inch
Product Description
TOPOWN Exhaust Hose for Portable Air Conditioner
As a professional air-conditioning accessories team with rich R & D experience, TOPOWN provides you with excellent brand quality and products.
We are a company keen on protecting the environment and earth! Our air conditioning hoses and other products can effectively improve the efficiency of air conditioning and save money on electrical bills! To reduce energy consumption and to lower carbon dioxide emissions to prevent global warming.
We firmly believe that our small changes can make our world more beautiful and bring a better future for our children.
TOPOWN AC window vent kit—–Suitable for family living room, study, kitchen, bedroom, etc.
TOPOWN window vent kit
Specially designed for mobile air conditioners，just for your satisfaction.
The material of the window vent kit is made of non-polluting and non-irritating PVC plastic, so it can be used in any room with peace of mind.
Exhaust the turbid air and hot air,block the hot air outside;
Living room-make your living more comfortable;Study room-allows you to work or study in a more comfortable environment;Kitchen-will not be uncomfortable due to the high temperature generated by cooking;Bedroom-give you a more comfortable sleeping environment.
TOPOWN Air Conditioner Hose is suitable for almost all brands of portable air conditioners
PP materials are more durable than PVC pipes or other materials.Easy to install and remove. Installation can be completed within 1 minute.You can install it at any time and disassemble it when not in use.You can freely adjust its length (37-200cm) according to your needs without worrying about damage.
Note: The air conditioner hose has an anti-clockwise thread direction so please check your air conditioner models before purchase to make sure the size is compatible.
TOPOWN Air Conditioner Portable Exhaust Hose
The portable air conditioner vent hose can fit most portable air conditioners on the market,You can refer to the brands in the picture above;
If you want to confirm whether the hose is suitable for your air conditioner, take your ruler and measure the caliber of the original hose. If its size is: 13cm/5inch or 15cm/5.9inch; then it will be suitable.
We provide two sizes of air-conditioning pipes. If you still have questions about the appropriate size, please ask through Messages or Q&A.
Best Wishes
TOPOWN Team
Style
5.9inch Diameter AC Hose
Window slide kit plate
Window seal 300CM（Soft cloth）
Window seal 400CM（Soft cloth）
Window seal 560CM（Soft cloth）
Door seal 90x210cm（Soft cloth）
Applicable scene
Air conditioner with hose diameter of 5.9inch
Sliding window
Sliding window
Sliding window
Sliding window
Sliding door
Healthy material
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓[❄️Long Lasting]:TOPOWN air conditioner hose is made of environmentally friendly polypropylene, no odor,sturdy and long-lasting A Replacement for portable AC for when the essential vent hose has cracked.
[❄️High Compatibility]:The AC exhaust hose has an anti-clockwise thread direction so please check your air conditioner models before purchase to make sure the size is compatible. the AC hose diameter is 5 inch/13 cm (outer edge to outer edge) which means the portable air conditioner vent hose can fit most portable air conditioners on the market.And great for LG.
[❄️Easy to Install]:Stretch the hose gently. Line up one of the ends with the window connector and rotate the connector clockwise to snap into the hose. Then rotate the hose clockwise to the hose connector or the vent on the AC (Refer to picture 3 and 4).
[❄️Length Adjustable]:The shortened length is 14.6 inch / 37cm. You can extend exhaust hose for portable air conditioner to 79 inch / 200 cm max. At home or in the office, our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space.
[❄️Buy with Confidence]:TOPOWN offer 90 days warranty for every customer because we are confident in the quality of the air conditioner exhaust hose. And we provide 7/24 hours email service, any issues and concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon e-mail directly. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.