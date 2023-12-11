Top 10 Best air conditioner timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

TOGOAL Infinite Short ON-OFF Cycle Timer – Example Timers and Corresponding Settings



Hour & Minute Mode

Continuously repeat the cycle 20 mins ON and 2 hrs OFF without stop.

Min: 1 minute

Max: 23 h 59 mins

e.g,.

– ventilating fans

– hydroponic pumps

Minute & Second Mode

Continuously repeat the cycle 5 sec ON and 2 mins OFF without stop.

Min: 1 second

Max: 59 mins 59 sec

e.g,.

– sprinklers

– fish air pumps

Interval Cycle Per Day

Turn the device 5 sec ON and 10 sec OFF from 16:00 to 18:00 every day.

Min: 1 second

Max: 59 mins 59 sec

e.g,.

– Christmas lights

– watering pumps

Interval Cycle Per Hour

Timer repeats the cycle 30 mins ON and 1 hour OFF within the next 9 hrs.

min: 1 min; max: 23 h 59 mins

Max duration: 99 h 59 mins

e.g,.

– humidifiers

– space heaters

Applications for Repeat Cycle Timers



Set your fish air pump to repeat the cycle “10 seconds on and 10 seconds off” to ensure your fish have enough oxygen while saving energy.Set your humidifier to run for 2 minutes and then off for 5 minutes and repeat for the most appropriate humidity.Set your irrigation device to repeat the cycle “5 seconds on and 20 seconds off” to ensure your plants have enough water.

More applications for you to discover!

Daily ON-OFF Timer



With this feature, you can set up to 3 daily ON-OFF programs; each program will repeat once every day. For example, you can use this timer to reboot your router by setting it to go off at 2:00 am and come back on at 2:05 am.

Countdown and Turn OFF/ON Timer



You can set your curling iron to turn off after 30 mins to avoid fire risks just in case you may forget to turn it off. Or you can set your charger to turn off after 2 hours to prevent appliance from overcharging.

What’s in the Package:

1 x TOGOAL T319 Timer Outlet

1 x English Manual

PLEASE NOTE:

When you use the timer on large appliances such as air heaters, the best practice is to plug the timer directly into a wall outlet and then plug the appliance into the timer. If you use a power strip to supply power for the timer, you must make sure that the working current of the appliance connected to the timer is below both the maximum output current of the power strip as well as that of the timer(15A) .To avoid injuries and/or damage to the device, please do not exceed the maximum load current of 15A (approximately 1800W).The polythene film on the LCD and button is only for screen protection during product production, packing and transportation. You can peel it off for a clearer view of the screen or you can just keep it on the screen.If the timer is not in regular use, please plug it into an active wall socket to charge for about 24 hours every 30 days to maintain the internal battery.

Short on-off Cycles

✓

✓

Programs

3

3

Countdown and turn ON/OFF

Countdown and turn OFF/ON

Countdown and turn OFF/ON

Random

N/A

N/A

Manual Override

✓

✓

Outlet

Single

Single

Day Combination

Everyday

Everyday

Standard Time/ Summer Time

standard time

standard time

Package Quantity

2 Pack

1 Pack

Product Dimensions‏:‎2.56 x 1.34 x 3.98 inches; 5.93 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎T319

Batteries‏:‎1 Unknown batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎March 10, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎TOGOAL

ASIN‏:‎B08P76KLF9

Multifunctional and Versatile: features 3 daily on-off timers, a countdown and turn on/off mode, and a customizable on-off repeat cycle mode, much more versatile than other models

Good Helper and Money Saver: help to streamline your daily routines, reduce energy use and save on your energy bills by automatically power your appliances on and off as needed

User Friendly Design: large screen for clearer view of digits and numbers; built-in battery to memorize your programs during power outages; completely silent and ideal for home use

Protect Your Electronics: countdown and turn off mode can be extremely helpful to limit the charging time for your expensive electronic devices and prolong their service lives

Buy with Confidence: V0 fireproof housing plus its child lock function make this timer safe to use and operate; each timer is backed by a lifetime support