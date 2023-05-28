Home » Air Conditioners » Top 10 Best air conditioner support Reviews

Our Best Choice: ZHOUWHJJ Universal Window Air Conditioner Bracket Universal AC Window Support Bracket – Heavy Duty Support Up to 85 lbs, Designed for 5,000 to 12,000 BTU AC Units.

Our Best Choice: ZHOUWHJJ Universal Window Air Conditioner Bracket Universal AC Window Support Bracket – Heavy Duty Support Up to 85 lbs, Designed for 5,000 to 12,000 BTU AC Units.


Our rating:4.3 out of 5 stars (4.3 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1]

Product Description

11

Makes air conditioner installation easier, quicker, and safer

Color: off white

Size: Up to 85lbs

Unit weight: 2.2lbs

Specification: 13.7”Long Supporting Body

To enjoy a better purchasing experience, PLEASE READ PURCHASING TIPS before placing an order; it would save both our time and money.

Tips:

1.Please check if the AC units you bought already include support brackets.

2.Please note that the AC supports need drill holes on window sills for installation.

3.Please check if the Homeowner Association allow you to drill holes on the window sill to install the brackets.

4.Please know that the brackets might not be so satisfying when works on vinyl , plastic or metal windows though it might technically works.

11

Features

Installs from inside the house in minutes

Takes the pressure and weight off the window sill

Solid epoxy-coated thick steel plate

Works with any brand name Window Mounted Air Conditioner.

Window Requirements:Window sill thickness cannot exceed 16 inches

Key Features

11

22

33

44

Block&Spacer

The spacer can be adjusted on the block according to the inclination of the window sill to keep the balance of the brace so that the bracket can be installed well on window sill

Adjustable Leg

The supporting leg can be adjusted to the right position to fit your wall, and provide the right angle for condensation draining

Rubber Mounts

Full-rubber mounts design can be better fit the siding wall and make the bracket stable and firm.No damage to outside wall.

High-density Meterial

Made of solid galvanized, epoxy-coated steel prevent rust and rot, the bracket is sturdy, durable and weather resistant

All parts

一一

11

Installation Steps

Pic.01 – Find the correct mounting position and drilling screwing holes into window sill.​

Pic.02 – Align and Mount to Sill. See if A/C Support shelf will clear all obstacles on sill,using Rounded Spacer, Flat Spacer(s) and Block.

Pic.03 – Place end of leg falt against underside of shelf. Position Leg footpad against exterior surface.

Pic.04 – Final Mounting. Slightly tilt for draining condensation of moisture.

Window Requirements

Window sill thickness should be within 2”-15”

Window sill should provide at least 2” space for the base

Window stool cannot taller than 2 3/8”

Window sill or the wall must be deep enough to accept 2 1/2” long screw

The bracket cannot be used on casement windows

Related products

Universal AC Window Support Bracket – Heavy Duty Support Up to 165 lbs

Mounting Bracket for 9000-24000BTU Condenser Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner Heat Pump Systems

Adjustable Foldable Air Conditioner Deflector

Adjustable Air Conditioner Deflector

UNIVERSAL DESIGN – Adapts to most window units , its wall thickness from 4″ to 15″ or window sill thickness from 2” to 15”, Compatible with any brand window units 5,000 to 12,000 BTU.
INDOOR INSTALLATION – Easy breezy install, without exterior work, no drilling of outside wall or siding, just drilling into window sill, less harm for windows and the outside wall., all hardwares included.
RELIEVE STREE ON THE WINDOW – Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety.
FITS WALL THICKNESS from 2″ to 15″, exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position.
STRONG QUALITY: Made of Solid galvanized, epoxy-coated steel, supports up to 85 lbs ,which prevent the A/C to drop out of the window.

